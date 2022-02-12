हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates: Shreyas Iyer heads to KKR for Rs 12.25 crore

IPL 2022 mega auction Day 1, check Live Updates of the event in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 12, 2022 - 12:48
Comments |
IPL 2022 mega auction will get underway in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12). (Source: Twitter)

Dashing batter Shreyas Iyer and the multi-skilled Shardul Thakur are expected to laugh their way to the bank as two of the costliest buys in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 when the last mega-auction commences in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12). The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, will be bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 600 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

This year’s auction might witness the maximum number of Indian million dollar buys (Rs 7.5 crore and above) with more than 10 cricketers set to cross Rs 10 crore bid range and some expected to hit close to Rs 20 crore. While Iyer could be the highest ever auction buy (in the 20 crore range), the likes of Shardul and Kishan (keeper-batter), with their bouquet of skills, can also fetch anything in the range of Rs 12-15 crore or even upwards if some franchises get into intense bidding wars.

Then there are Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal, who can also get anything in the range of USD 2 million (Rs 15 crore) as both of them are proven international performers. With megastars like Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings), Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) retained by their respective franchises, teams would look from flamboyant middle-order batters to good wrist spinners not to forget the all-rounders, who are always in demand.

While KL Rahul, at Rs 17 crore, is the player with highest retention price, former Delhi Capitals skipper Iyer might force some of the franchises like Punjab Kings (Rs 72 crore purse), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 68 crore) and Rajasthan Royals (Rs 62 crore) to break the bank.

Check all the Live updates from the IPL 2022 mega auction right here. The live TV broadcast of the auction will begin at 11am on Star Sports network and the live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

12 February 2022, 12:41 PM

Mohammad Shami is first buy for Gujarat Titans

India pacer Mohammad Shami goes to Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore.

12 February 2022, 12:34 PM

KKR get Shreyas Iyer 

Former DC captain Shreyas Iyer has been bought by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore. 

12 February 2022, 12:29 PM

Trent Boult goes to Royals

Trent Boult has been bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore, as they pip the New Zealand pacer's former team Mumbai Indians.

12 February 2022, 12:25 PM

Fierce bidding for Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada of South Africa has quickly zoomed up to Rs 9.25 crore and goes to Punjab Kings. Second buy for PBKS after Shikhar Dhawan.

12 February 2022, 12:22 PM

Pat Cummins goes back to KKR

Pat Cummins has gone back to his previous franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore.

12 February 2022, 12:20 PM

KKR and Gujarat Titans battle for Pat Cummins

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins is third one out of the bag. Former team KKR and new side Gujarat Lions go neck-and-neck. It's already up to Rs 7.25 crore.

12 February 2022, 12:15 PM

Rajasthan Royals get R. Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has slipped away from DC as well. Rajasthan Royals get Ashwin for Rs 5 crore!

12 February 2022, 12:14 PM

Punjab Kings get Shikhar Dhawan!

Punjab Kings get the first buy, pip DC to buy Shikhar Dhawan for Rs 8.25 crore.

12 February 2022, 12:11 PM

Punjab Kings enter fray for Shikhar Dhawan

Punjab Kings have bid up to Rs 6.25 crore for Shikhar Dhawan and DC raise it to Rs 7 crore!

12 February 2022, 12:10 PM

RR and DC vie for Shikhar Dhawan

RR and DC are both bidding aggressively for Dhawan...it's already up to Rs 4 crore from Rs 2 crore base price. Not done yet! 

12 February 2022, 11:46 AM

Shikhar Dhawan first up

Former DC opener Shikhar Dhawan is the first name out of the bag.

12 February 2022, 11:37 AM

Nita Ambani to Parth Jindal -- Who is sitting on which table at the IPL 2022 auction

Mumbai Indians: Nita Ambani (Owner), Akash Ambani (owner), Zaheer Khan (Director of cricket operations), Mahela Jayawardene (Head Coach), Rahul Sanghvi (Team Manager), Devang Bhimjyani (MI management), CKM Dhananjai (Team Analyst)

Chennai Super Kings: Kasi Vishwanathan (CEO), L Balaji (Bowling Coach), Sundararaman (Chief Operating Officer), Lakshmi Narayan (Analyst), Arvind Sivadas (Analyst)

Punjab Kings: Ness Wadia (Owner), Mohit Burman (Owner), Anil Kumble (Director of cricket operations), Satish Menon (Chief executive officer), Sankar Rajgopal (analyst), Ashish Tuli (analyst), Dan Weston (analyst), LC Gupta (CFO)

Rajasthan Royals: Panish Shetty (Analyst), Zubin Bharucha (Strategy & Performance Director), Jake Lush McCrum (CEO), Manoj Badale (Owner), Kumar Sangakkara (Director of Cricket), Giles Lindsay (Head of Analytics and Technology), Ranjit Barthakur (Chairperson), Romi Bhinder (Team Manager)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Prathmesh Mishra (Chairman), Rajesh Menon (Head & VP), Mike Hesson (Director of Cricket Operations), Sanjay Bangar (Head Coach), Malolan Rangarajan (Head Scout), Freddie Wilde (Analyst)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venky Mysore (CEO), Bharat Arun (Assistant Coach), B Srikanth (Head of Talent Scouting and Player Acquisitions), Abhishek Nayar (Assistant Coach)

Lucknow Supergiants: Sanjiv Goenka (Owner), Shashwat Goenka, Andy Flower (Head Coach), Gautam Gambhir (Mentor), Raghuram Iyer (CEO), Analyst

Delhi Capitals: Kiran Kumar Grandhi (Chairman & Co-owner), Parth Jindal (Co-owner), Vinod Bisht (Interim CEO), Mustafa Ghouse (Director), Pravin Amre (Assistant Coach), Saba Karim (Head of Talent Search)

Ahmedabad Titans: Vikram Solanki (Team Director), Ashish Nehra (Head Coach), Gary Kirsten (Assistant Coach), Aashish Kapoor (Assistant Coach), Sandeep Raju (Analyst), Amit Soni (CVC), Mohit Goyal (Chief Financial Officer), Arvinder Singh (Chief Operating Officer)

12 February 2022, 11:28 AM

We are less than 30 minutes away from Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction. 

12 February 2022, 11:15 AM

IPL 2022 Retention and Draft List

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr), MS Dhoni (12 cr), Moeen Ali (8 cr), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore)

KKR: Andre Russell (12 crore, 16 crore to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore)

SRH: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore)

MI: Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore)

RCB: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore)

DC: Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore)

RR: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore)

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (12 crore, 14 crore to be deducted from purse), Arshdeep Singh (4 crore)

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore)

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore)

12 February 2022, 11:06 AM

Purse remaining for all 10 franchises after IPL 2022 retention and draft picks

CSK: Rs 42 crores

RCB: Rs 57 crores

MI: Rs 48 crores

PBKS: Rs 72 crores

DC: Rs 47.5 crores

KKR: Rs 48 crores

RR: Rs 62 crores

SRH: Rs 68 crores

LSG: Rs 58 crores

GT: Rs 52 crores

12 February 2022, 10:58 AM

Preity Zinta missing from the auction

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta is missing the IPL 2022 mega auction due to THIS reason. She tweets, "All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle. On a serious note my heart is racing & I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad."

12 February 2022, 10:48 AM

Punjab Kings have the biggest salary purse

Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings have the biggest purse in the IPL 2022 auction, Rs 72 crore. They have only retained opener Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore) and all-rounder Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore). Who will be new PBKS opener with Mayank Agarwal?

12 February 2022, 10:44 AM

Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer in Marquee set

The set includes players like: Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami and David Warner. All of these 10 players are expected to be sold in the first round itself. Read more about it here.

12 February 2022, 10:32 AM

Deepak Hooda upgraded, 10 new additions

Deepak Hooda, who made his India debut earlier this week in the ODI series against West Indies, has been upgraded to the capped category in the list of IPL mega auctions. In the revised auction list, Hooda features in Set No 3 comprising allrounders. The 26-year old originally listed in Set No 8, has also upgraded his base price from Rs 40 lakh to 75 lakh.

The 10 new, uncapped players include Aaron Hardie, Lance Morris, Nivethan Radhakrishnan (all Australia), Agnivesh Ayachi, Hardik Tamore, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mihir Hirwani, Monu Kumar, Rohan Rana, Sairaj Patil (all India). Read more about it here.

 

12 February 2022, 10:31 AM

600 cricketers go under the hammer

IPL 2022 mega auction will witness 600 players go under the hammer over the next two days. 161 players will be up for auction on Day 1 and the rest in an accelerated auction on Day 2. 

12 February 2022, 10:31 AM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 1 of IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

Must Watch

PT20M47S

Voter Ganga Kinare Wala: Zee Media among the voters of Ganga Coast