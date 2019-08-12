Delhi Capitals in talks with Rajasthan Royals to seal Ajinkya Rahane deal

Ajinkya Rahane, one of the biggest names synonymous with Rajasthan Royals over the years, could turn out for Delhi Capitals from the next season if the franchise manages to crack the deal with RR.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that talks are on and if all goes well, Rahane will be a Delhi Capitals player in the 2020 edition of the cash-rich league.

"Yes, DC is trying to get Rahane onboard, but too early to say if the deal will see the light of the day. A lot of things need to be taken care of before the dotted line is signed. RR's take on the whole issue can also not be discounted since he has been a huge ambassador for them. But yes, talks are on," the source said.

If the move does go ahead, it will be a major coup for DC who have tried their best to revamp the team ever since the JSW Group came onboard in 2019. Last season saw them bring in Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad and the result was there for all to see.

Dhawan ended up hitting 521 runs at the top of the innings with five fifties and that was one of the primary reasons why DC managed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2012. A DC official said that a mix of youth and experience is what gets a team going and having Rahane on board would be a blessing for the franchise.

"The side has attempted to get the right balance between youth and experience and what Rahane brings to the table isn't something one needs to talk about. It is there for all to see. Dhawan and Ishant Sharma showed what having experienced heads in the dug-out means when the situation is tough and this could be a dream move if sealed," the official told IANS.

Having played for Mumbai Indians in 2008 and 2009, he skipped the 2010 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) before joining RR in 2011. From then on, Rahane's love story with the Royals is stuff folklores are made of. In between, he did play for Pune when the RR franchise was banned for two years. But looks like things are going to be different next season.