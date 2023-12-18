LIVE | Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2024 Auction Retained & Released Players List: Who Will DC Pick?

The IPL 2024 auction holds significant weight for the Delhi Capitals (DC), especially after their dismal performance in the previous season. The team, led by Rishabh Pant, faced a rough patch, finishing ninth with just five wins in 14 league matches. A ray of hope shines through, though, as Pant, who suffered life-threatening injuries in a car crash in December 2022, is on the road to recovery. Recent reports confirm his active participation in a training camp with DC in Kolkata, under the watchful eyes of Ricky Ponting, Pravin Amre, and Sourav Ganguly. DC, aiming for their maiden IPL title, retained 16 players and now boasts a purse of Rs 28.95 crore for the auction. With nine slots to fill, including four overseas players, they stand as one of the busiest teams in the auction, second only to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

DC Retained players: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar

DC Released players: Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Priyam Garg

Purse left: Rs 28.95 crore

Slots left: 9 (4 overseas)

DC' IPL 2024 Auction Strategy

DC's primary focus in the IPL 2024 auction revolves around fortifying their batting lineup. Despite David Warner's commendable performance last season, Prithvi Shaw's struggle at the top order raises concerns. With a meagre 106 runs in eight matches, Shaw's dip in form necessitates a backup Indian opener in DC's strategy. The departure of key players—Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, and Rovman Powell—left DC with a gaping hole in the middle order. In response, the team eyes New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and England's Harry Brook to bolster their middle-order artillery. The absence of a solid No. 5, 6, and 7 makes these acquisitions imperative.

To ensure readiness in case Pant is not declared fit, DC eyes wicket-keepers like KS Bharat and South Africa's Tristan Stubbs. A strategic investment in this department provides a safety net for any unforeseen circumstances. The lack of a reliable all-rounder at No. 8 poses a challenge for DC. Options like Gerald Coetzee, Pat Cummins, and Shivam Mavi are on the radar to fill this crucial role. With Anrich Nortje leading the pace battery, DC aims to strengthen their bowling lineup further.

Full List Of Players Bought By DC In IPL 2024 Auction

The list will be updated as soon as the auction starts...