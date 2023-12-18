LIVE | Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2024 Auction Retained, Released and New Players List: Who Will GT Pick?

Gujarat Titans, the reigning IPL champions of 2022, are gearing up for the IPL 2024 auction amidst the departure of their talismanic captain, Hardik Pandya, who has joined Mumbai Indians. The challenge for the Titans is enormous, but strategic moves in the auction could be the key to addressing the void left by Pandya. Having released eight players ahead of the auction, including Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans find themselves in a position where key slots need to be filled. The departure of several pacers further emphasizes the importance of a robust strategy in the upcoming auction. The Titans are on the lookout for an all-rounder to compensate for Hardik Pandya's absence. The question arises – is there a player capable of filling Pandya's shoes? With Kane Williamson taking over the captaincy, a solid Indian all-rounder becomes a top priority for the team.

GT retained players: Abhinav Sadarangani, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha

GT Traded out: Hardik Pandya

GT released players: Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka

GT Purse left: Rs 38.15 crore

GT Slots left: 8 (2 overseas players)

RCB's IPL AUCTION 2024 Strategy

While Kane Williamson is a formidable player, the Titans acknowledge that he's not a direct replacement for Hardik. Enter Afghan sensation Azmatullah Omarzai, a young but explosive all-rounder with the potential to grow. New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is also in contention, offering a more seasoned option with experience in Indian conditions. With the release of pacers like Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Shivam Mavi, and Pradeep Sangwan, the Titans are set to target both overseas and Indian pacers.

Mitchell Starc, a proven match-winner, is on their radar, but budget considerations may lead them towards the likes of Travis Head and Shardul Thakur. Englishman David Willey provides a worthy alternative. Gujarat Titans will be eyeing a wicketkeeper-batter to support Wriddhiman Saha. Shashank Singh and Luvnith Sisodia are potential picks for this crucial role. Shahrukh Khan, James Neesham, Harry Brook, and Finn Allen are among the players on Gujarat Titans' watchlist, offering additional depth and versatility to their squad.

Full List Of Players Bought By GT In IPL 2024 Auction

NO. PLAYER NAME Auction Price 1 Rahul Tewatia 9 crore 2 Vijay Shankar 1.4 crore 3 Darshan Nalkande 20 lakh 4 Jayant Yadav 1.7 crore 5 Shivam Mavi 6 crore 6 Shubman Gill 7 Crore 7 David Miller 3 crore 8 Abhinav Manohar 2.6 crore 9 Sai Sudharsan 20 lakh 10 Kane Williamson 2 crore 11 Wriddhiman Saha 1.9 crore 12 Matthew Wade 2.4 crore 13 Rashid Khan 15 Crore 14 Mohammed Shami 6.25 crore 15 R Sai Kishore 3 crore 16 Noor Ahmad 30 lakh 17 Joshua Little 4.4 crore 18 Mohit Sharma 50 lakh 19 TBA TBA 20 TBA TBA 21 TBA TBA 22 TBA TBA 23 TBA TBA 24 TBA TBA 25 TBA TBA 26 TBA TBA 27 TBA TBA 28 TBA TBA 29 TBA TBA 30 TBA TBA 31 TBA TBA 32 TBA TBA 33 TBA TBA 34 TBA TBA 35 TBA TBA 36 TBA TBA 37 TBA TBA 38 TBA TBA 39 TBA TBA 40 TBA TBA

The list will be updated as soon as the auction starts...