LIVE | Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2024 Auction Retained, Released and New Players List: Who Will GT Pick?
Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2024 Players Auction: Check Team-wise Retained & Released Players Names List: Shubman Gill's team is going into the auction with a purse of Rs 38.15 crore.
Gujarat Titans, the reigning IPL champions of 2022, are gearing up for the IPL 2024 auction amidst the departure of their talismanic captain, Hardik Pandya, who has joined Mumbai Indians. The challenge for the Titans is enormous, but strategic moves in the auction could be the key to addressing the void left by Pandya. Having released eight players ahead of the auction, including Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans find themselves in a position where key slots need to be filled. The departure of several pacers further emphasizes the importance of a robust strategy in the upcoming auction. The Titans are on the lookout for an all-rounder to compensate for Hardik Pandya's absence. The question arises – is there a player capable of filling Pandya's shoes? With Kane Williamson taking over the captaincy, a solid Indian all-rounder becomes a top priority for the team.
GT retained players: Abhinav Sadarangani, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha
GT Traded out: Hardik Pandya
GT released players: Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka
GT Purse left: Rs 38.15 crore
GT Slots left: 8 (2 overseas players)
While Kane Williamson is a formidable player, the Titans acknowledge that he's not a direct replacement for Hardik. Enter Afghan sensation Azmatullah Omarzai, a young but explosive all-rounder with the potential to grow. New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is also in contention, offering a more seasoned option with experience in Indian conditions. With the release of pacers like Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Shivam Mavi, and Pradeep Sangwan, the Titans are set to target both overseas and Indian pacers.
Mitchell Starc, a proven match-winner, is on their radar, but budget considerations may lead them towards the likes of Travis Head and Shardul Thakur. Englishman David Willey provides a worthy alternative. Gujarat Titans will be eyeing a wicketkeeper-batter to support Wriddhiman Saha. Shashank Singh and Luvnith Sisodia are potential picks for this crucial role. Shahrukh Khan, James Neesham, Harry Brook, and Finn Allen are among the players on Gujarat Titans' watchlist, offering additional depth and versatility to their squad.
Full List Of Players Bought By GT In IPL 2024 Auction
|NO.
|PLAYER NAME
|Auction Price
|1
|Rahul Tewatia
|9 crore
|2
|Vijay Shankar
|1.4 crore
|3
|Darshan Nalkande
|20 lakh
|4
|Jayant Yadav
|1.7 crore
|5
|Shivam Mavi
|6 crore
|6
|Shubman Gill
|7 Crore
|7
|David Miller
|3 crore
|8
|Abhinav Manohar
|2.6 crore
|9
|Sai Sudharsan
|20 lakh
|10
|Kane Williamson
|2 crore
|11
|Wriddhiman Saha
|1.9 crore
|12
|Matthew Wade
|2.4 crore
|13
|Rashid Khan
|15 Crore
|14
|Mohammed Shami
|6.25 crore
|15
|R Sai Kishore
|3 crore
|16
|Noor Ahmad
|30 lakh
|17
|Joshua Little
|4.4 crore
|18
|Mohit Sharma
|50 lakh
The list will be updated as soon as the auction starts...
