Shikhar Dhawan

Disheartening to hear domestic violence still exists: Shikhar Dhawan

While India continues its fight against the novel virus amid nationwide lockdown, the reports of domestic violence has shown a rising trend.

Disheartening to hear domestic violence still exists: Shikhar Dhawan

Star Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is currently spending some quality time with his family amid coronavirus lockdown, has recently took to social media to give an important message regarding domestic violence.

While India continues its fight against the novel virus amid nationwide lockdown, the reports of domestic violence has shown a rising trend.

Reflecting on the same, Dhawan took to his official Twitter handle and said that he is sad to to hear about domestic violence exists even in today's time.He further urged his countrymen to bring this violence to an end by choosing a right partner for themselves.

Along with a post, Dhawan also shared a video in which he could be seen giving boxing sessions to his wife to Ayesha and son Zoravar.

 "While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly sad and disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today's time and we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence," he wrote.

India is currently observing a nationwide lockdown till May 3 in its bid to combat the threat of coronavirus. The pandemic, which was first reported in Wuhan city of China, has so far affected more than 27,000 people and claimed the lives of 872 persons in India.

Dhawan was scheduled to play for Delhi Capitals in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was originally scheduled to take place from March 29 but has now been postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to coronavirus fear.

 

 

Shikhar DhawanCricketIPL 2020CoronavirusDelhi Capitals
Born April 27, 1989: Hamish Rutherford, New Zealand cricketer
