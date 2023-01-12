India will once again host the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2023, which will be after 12 years of beating Sri Lanka in the final on home soil. MS Dhoni-led Men in Blue won the second ODI World Cup title for the country after a nail-biting finish in the final. Many stories of that final have been told since 2011, once again former India batter Gautam Gambhir shared another interesting story of that famous night at the Wankhede. Gambhir revealed how MS Dhoni the legendary India captain helped him during his knock of 97 in the final.

The left-hander revealed that Dhoni wanted him to complete his century and take his time. However, Gambhir was bowled by Thisara Perera after he stepped out to knock it down the offside for a single getting an inside edge onto to his stumps.

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan does a MS Dhoni, storms onto the pitch in middle of Bangladesh Premier League game, fans react - Check

"MS Dhoni was very supportive because he wanted me to get a 100. He always wanted me to get a hundred. He told me between overs as well that 'get your hundred, take your time and don't rush into it. I can accelerate if there is any need to'," Gambhir said on Star Sports, after India defeated Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: 'Gambhir is JEALOUS of Virat Kohli,' Fans SLAM India legend after Tendulkar comparison comments

In the blockbuster final, Sri Lanka handed India a target of 275 runs after electing to bat first. The Kumar Sangakarra-led side got off to a fine start in their defence of the total as Virender Sehwag (0) and Sachin Tendulkar (18) got dismissed by Lasith Malinga early.

However, a young Virat Kohli and Gambhir got India back on track adding 83 runs for the third wicket. Surprisingly, MS Dhoni decided to come in instead of Yuvraj Singh and the plan worked wonders as they added 109 runs for the fourth wicket before Gambhir was dismissed.