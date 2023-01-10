'Gambhir is JEALOUS of Virat Kohli,' Fans SLAM India legend after Tendulkar comparison comments

Virat Kohli started 2023 with a bang as he scored his 45th ODI century against Sri Lanka in the first game of the 3-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The batting sensation of India equaled legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar's feat of scoring 20 tons at home. While the whole world was praising the former India batter for his achievement, the former India cricketer suggested that it was harder to score runs during the time Sachin played cricket.

"You can't compare Virat with Sachin. In Sachin's era there weren't 5 players inside the 30-yard circle," Gambhir said to Star Sports.

Fans on social media did not take Gambhir's comments on Kohli kindly and fumed at the former India cricketer claiming he's 'jealous' of the former India captain. (Check Anushka's reaction to Kohli's 45th ODI ton)

Gautam Gambhir is so salty and jealous about everything Virat Kohli does. — Hyara,popsicle (@_PopsicleHyara) January 10, 2023

*kohli takes double*

Gambhir - Usain Bolt runs faster then him.

— Lakshyadeep singh shaktawat (@lakshyadeep31) January 10, 2023

Gambhir has anti-Kohli and anti-dhoni tablet imbibed in him! — Shubham Baldawa (@ShubhamBaldawa1) January 10, 2023

Gautam Gambhir said, "you can't compare Virat with Sachin. In Sachin's era there weren't 5 players inside the 30-yard circle". January 10, 2023

Sanjay manjrekar and gautam Gambhir in the house guys. What a deadly combination

Be scared very scared kohli and jaddu fans #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/kUVdLag0mK — BII2 (@realbii2) January 10, 2023

Gambhir in commentary box watching Kohli score another 100.pic.twitter.com/bYcgeX3L7k — Abhi (@D4nAfc) January 10, 2023

*Kohli makes a T20 century*

Gambhir - SKY is faster



*Kohli makes an ODI century*

Gambhir - Tendulkar made centuries with more difficult rules



*Kohli breathes*

Gambhir - Baba Ramdev does better Pranayam — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 10, 2023

The slamming on social media began when Gambhir right away suggested that it was the average bowling from Sri Lanka rather than India's good batting. (READ: Will Virat Kohli break Sachin Tendulkar's record in ODIs?)

"It was pretty ordinary bowling. The top three of the Indian batting line-up have got lots and lots of runs behind them. Rohit and Kohli obviously, Shubman also has the ability to get so many runs in international cricket. And how easy it was for Rohit and Shubman to get runs today. That was a surprise for me. You have to be consistent and Sri Lanka's bowling outing was very very disappointing for me," Gambhir added after the first innings.

Coming to Kohli, he now has 45 tons in the 266 ODIs he has played for India. Virat has 12,584 runs with an average of 57.72, which is just brilliant. He ended his century drought in the T20 World Cup against Afghanistan which was followed up by an ODI century against Bangladesh in December 2022. Team India fans and management would be really happy that he has found his 'mojo' back ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023.