ENG vs AUS: Huge Blow To England As Phil Salt Replaces Jos Buttler As England Captain For T20Is

England opener Phil Salt will lead the team in the upcoming T20I series against Australia as Jos Buttler has suffered a calf injury.

"England Men's white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, has been ruled out of the upcoming IT20 series against Australia due to a setback with a right calf injury. This injury also places his participation in the Metro Bank ODIs later this month in doubt," England Cricket Board (ECB) stated in a statement.

"In Buttler's absence, Phil Salt of Lancashire, who has captained the Manchester Originals in The Hundred this season, will lead the T20 side," the statement added.

The 28-year-old opener has scored 885 runs at a whopping strike rate of 165.11 in 31 T20Is. Jos Butler's absence is being seen as a blow for the T20I series against Australia. Buttler's right calf injury also puts him in doubt for the five-game ODI series that follows.

All-rounder Jamie Overton has been called up as Buttler's replacement in the T20I squad. In addition, batter Jordan Cox has been added to the ODI squad as cover.

"Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton has been called up as a replacement in the T20 squad. The three-match IT20 series is set to begin next week at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton, on September 11, 2024. Additionally, Essex batter Jordan Cox has been added to the ODI squad as cover. The five-match ODI series is scheduled to start on September 19 at Trent Bridge," the statement further added.

Australia began their tour of the UK with a record win against Scotland in Edinburgh. The Aussies will play two more T20Is against Scotland before the T20I series. The first T20I match will be played in Southampton on September 11. The second match will be played on September 13 in Cardiff. While the last match of the T20I series will take place on September 15 in Manchester.

England T20I squad: Phil Salt (C), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner.