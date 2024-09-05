On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Indian batter Shivam Dube reflected on the significant impact MS Dhoni has had on his career. After making his debut in 2020, Dube faded from the spotlight for nearly three years. However, his time in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dressing room under Dhoni's leadership revitalized his career.

Dube was also a part of the India’s T20 World Cup 2024-winning campaign in Barbados in June. "I have always dreamt about playing alongside Mahi Bhai in the Indian team but he retired before my national debut. I was sad about that," Dube recalled in a video by Star Sports.

Dube's powerful hitting soon caught the attention of BCCI selectors, and his ability to finish games for CSK over the past two IPL seasons left a strong impression. The left-hander acknowledged that Dhoni's simple yet insightful advice played a crucial role in boosting his confidence. (WATCH: MS Dhoni Makes A Cameo In Thalapathy Vijay’s Film, Fans In Frenzy)

This #TeachersDay, #ShivamDube shares how #MSDhoni played a pivotal role in shaping his career

“Then I got into IPL but not in his team initially. Finally, when I got picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), it was really a big thing for me because I am a big fan of him. Nowadays, we generally talk but initially, I felt quite nervous just by looking at him,” he added. (Watch: Sarfaraz Khan In Elation As His Brother Musheer Khan Hits Century On Duleep Trophy 2024 Debut)

Dube also spoke about the impact of Dhoni in every young cricketer’s career. "He is such a great player and if he gives an advice to anyone, it’s big for that youngster. If he says anything positive to any player, the latter’s confidence boosts up immensely. He has played an integral part in my career and his small guidance has improved me as a cricketer," he said.