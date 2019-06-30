England vs India, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

Eoin Morgan-led England take on India in the 38th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

# Jasprit Bumrah to bowl his third over of the innings!

# England 35/0 (6 overs) as Bairstow scores his fourth boundary of the innings, hitting the tossed-up delivery over mid-on. The ball falls just short of the boundary ropes.

# Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack!

# England 28/0 (5 overs) as Bairstow makes it three boundaries in three overs following an inside edge past the stumps to fine leg. The hosts are off to a steady start to their innings.

# Mohammad Shami to bowl his third over of the innings!

# Five runs from the over as Bairstow brings up his second boundary of the innings, hitting the ball behind square and the smaller boundary. Pant who was running in from fine-leg could not get across in time. England 19/0 (4 overs)

# Jasprit Bumrah to continue with the ball as India look for a wicket!

# Just four runs from Shami's second over of the innings, as Jonny Bairstow scores his first boundary of the innings hitting the ball to fine leg. England 14/0 (3 overs)

# Shami to bowl his second over!

# Bumrah off to a good start in his opening over of the innings, bowling five dot consecutive dot deliveries. Bairstow gets off the mark from the final delivery of the over, hitting the ball to deep third man for a single. England 10/2 (2 overs)

# Pace-bowler Jasprit Bumrah to share the new ball!

# England 9/0 (1 over) as Jason Roy gets off the mark with two boundaries off the second and fifth deliveries, hitting the ball to point, between cover and mid-off.

# Pacer Mohammad Shami to bowl the opening over of the innings!

# The Indian team is on the field with England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow set to kick start the innings!

# Players from both the sides are on the field for the national anthem ceremony!

# England skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and opted to bat!

It was touted to be the battle of the big boys as India and England were tagged favourites going into the 2019 World Cup. But come Sunday, it will be a battle of survival for England as they look to keep their hopes alive of making it to the knockout stages when they take on Virat Kohli and boys at Edgbaston in their second last group game.

On paper, the records are stacked in favour of India as England have not defeated them in World Cup encounters in the last 27 years, but then, cricket isn't a game played on paper. With their backs against the wall, Eoin Morgan and his boys can be expected to give it their all in the must-win match against India and then against New Zealand to make it to the semis.

For India though, it will all be about keeping the momentum going as they are all but through to the knockout stages. They need just one point from three games to qualify and considering that their next two games after the England match are against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, it shouldn't be a huge task, especially considering the form that the Men in Blue have shown.

Lineups:

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.