England vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and opted to field against England in the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Oval on Thursday.

Here are the live-match updates:

# England 36/1 (6 overs) with the hosts scoring 23 runs from the fifth and sixth overs of the innings. English skipper Joe Root smashes two boundaries off the fifth over of the innings bowled by Imran Tahir, followed by a third consecutive boundary against Lungi Ngidi who bowled the sixth over.

# England 16/1 (4 overs) as Joe Root continues to attack Lungi Ngidi with a second boundary against the pace-bowler through square leg having figured the length out early. Just a single off the remaining five deliveries as Ngidi controls the flow of runs despite the boundary.

# England 11/1 (3 overs) as Tahir continues to bowl following a successful first over. Four runs off Tahir's second over with the two English batsmen completing four singles without indulging in any risky gameplay.

# England 7/1 (2 overs) as Joe Root smashes the first boundary of the English innings to deep extra cover off the fourth delivery of the over. 6 runs off the over.

# Lungi Ngidi to bowl the second over of the innings!

# Just a single off the first over bowled by Imran Tahir along with the dismissal of in-form batsman Jonny Bairstow for a duck. England 1/1 (1 over)

# Joe Root is the next batsman in!

# Wicket! Jonny Bairstow dismissed for a duck off the second delivery of the first over as the batsman edges the ball to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. England 0/1 (0.2 overs)

# Spinner Imran Tahir to bowl the opening over!

# England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy are set to kick off the innings!

# The clash is set to commence in a few minutes with both the teams on the field for the national anthem ceremony!

England, which is currently the No 1-ranked ODI side in the world, is seen by many as the favourites to win the World Cup this time but third-ranked South Africa will definitely not allow the hosts to get two points easily.

England boast of a very strong batting line-up, which includes superstars like Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root and Jos Buttler. In the bowling department, the hosts have Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, who are capable of ripping apart any opposition.

On the other hand, South Africa will also take the field to start their World Cup campaign on a positive note.

For South Africa, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla and skipper Faf du Plessis are the batsmen who will shoulder the responsibility of scoring the bulk of the runs. The bowling unit will definitely miss the presence of Dale Steyn but spinner Imran Tahir and young pacer Kagiso Rabada are definitely a threat for any batsman in the world.