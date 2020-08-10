Former Bangladesh spinner Mosharraf Hossain tests positive for coronavirus

Bangladesh spinner Mosharraf Hossain has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is currently quarantined at home. His father had tested positive for the deadly virus before him.

"My father tested COVID-19 positive earlier and he was admitted in the ICU of the CMH hospital," Mosharraf was quoted as saying by ‘The Daily Star'. "Later I also experienced some symptoms and tested coronavirus positive. My health is fine so far and I have isolated myself at home.

"My wife and my child however tested negative and they are living with her parents."

The 38-year-old had contracted brain tumour last year and had undergone intense treatment for the same for four months. He was hoping to make a comeback to the domestic circuit this year after recovering from his illness.

Mosharraf has so far played just five ODIs in his international career, picking four wickets. He made his international debut against South Africa in 2008 in Chattogram and his last ODI came against England in Dhaka in 2016.

He has been a heavyweight in the domestic circuit in Bangladesh, picking 392 wickets in 112 matches and had taken 120 wickets in 104 List A matches. He has also got two first class centuries to his name.