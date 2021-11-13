हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Former India fitness coach shares video of final gym session with Virat Kohli — WATCH

After India's early exit from the T20 World Cup 2021, the Indian dressing room was filled with emotions. It was not just because of India's poor campaign but also for the fact that there were many in the coaching and supprt staff who had their last day in the office. 

File image of Virat Kohli. (Source: Twitter)

Coaches Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar are leaving the team after a succesful stint. It was also the last game for Virat Kohli, who is no more the T20I captain. However, he will continue to the lead the team in one dayers and Tests.

But there was one more departure from the Indian team, that of the strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb. Webb has been there with Team India for two years now and he has quit after the end of the World Cup. 

And before leaving, he posted a video on his Instagram where Virat Kohli can be seen doing a gym session. Webb wrote that this was his final gym session with Kohli, who is known for his passion for workouts. 

He wrote,"My final gym-based duties for the Indian cricket team were spent with the skip Virat Kohli completing his “priming” routine ahead of the Namibia match."

Webb informed his followers about the benefits of doing Priming. 

He wrote, "Priming 'excites' the neuromuscular system and on match days it’s performance benefits lasts up to 6 hours. This method has been a staple in Virats plan prior to every T20 match."

He also said that he will be looking forward to watching Kohli 'do his thing' from afar in coming season. 

Surely, Webb left as a happy coach. 

