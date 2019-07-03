Gautam Gambhir slams selection panel after Ambati Rayudu announces retirement

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday slammed the senior selection panel after batsman Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Gambhir posted a tweet lambasting the MSK Prasad-led selection saying that he was surprised to know that the entire selection panel had an unfulfilled career and they have failed to give a fair deal to a talent like Rayudu.

"What surprises me most is that the entire @BCCI current selection panel had an unfulfilled career themselves!!!Even then they could not give a fair run to talent like @RayuduAmbati. What a shame!!! While it’s important to win titles, guess it’s more important to have a heart," Gambhir tweeted.

What surprises me most is that the entire @BCCI current selection panel had an unfulfilled career themselves!!!Even then they could not give a fair run to talent like @RayuduAmbati. What a shame!!! While it’s important to win titles, guess it’s more important to have a heart. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 3, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday, Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of cricket by sending an email to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

It is to be noted that Rayudu, 33, was in the official reserves list for Cricket World Cup 2019 but the BCCI decided to ignore him despite the ouster of Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar from the squad due to injury.

Rayudu started his One Day Internation debut for Team India vs Zimbabwe on July 24, 2013 and he played his last ODI game against Australia on March 8, 2019. He played a total of 55 ODIs for India, scoring as many as 1694 runs. Though he managed to hit just 3 ODI hundreds, he did hit a total of 10 half centuries.

Rayudu was suspended from bowling in international cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in January after he failed to submit to a test of his bowling action within a stipulated period of 14 days. The middle-order batsman is a key player in the Indian Premier League tournaments. He had started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians and represented Chennai Super Kings in 2019 IPL.