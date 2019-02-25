Glenn Maxwell backs MS Dhoni's decision to dominate strike during 1st T20I against Australia

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has backed veteran Indian batsman MS Dhoni's decision to turn down singles and dominate strike, during the 1st T20I in Vizag.

Dhoni decided to take only eight singles in the final three overs while batting alongside No.8 batsman Yuzvendra Chahal. However, the decision failed to pay off dividends with just 17 runs scored and a below-par total of 126 in 20 overs.

"MS is obviously a world-class finisher and even he was finding it hard to hit the middle of the bat," cricket.com.au quoted Maxwell as saying.

"I think it was right of him to try and farm the strike and he hit a six in the last over. He only hit one six and I think they only got seven runs off the over which shows how difficult it is."

"If you're holding MS to one boundary in the last few overs it's a pretty good effort and also a sign of the conditions as well," he added.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah also said that Dhoni simply wanted to take the game deep, ensure a competitive total for India.

"He was just trying to take the game deep and get us to a safe total. We were short by 15-20 runs but he still gave us a fighting total," he said.

"We had something we could fight on so I think that was the plan he was trying to execute," concluded Bumrah.