Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Match 5 Legends League Cricket 2022 LIVE Stream details: When and where to watch GG vs MT online and on TV?

Over the years, Parthiv Patel has proved to be a great asset to his teams. Be it for the Indian team or a T20 franchise, the wicket-keeper batter has been a force to be reckoned with. He is showing the same mettle for his current team Gujarat Giants in the Legends League Cricket (LLC), which is being held in India for the first time.

On Monday, the former India wicket-keeper played a scintillating and quickfire 34 against Manipal Tigers which helped his team notch up their second win in the tournament. Patel took the attack to the opposition by playing shots all over the park.

He didn’t spare any bowler as he hit six boundaries and a six during his 17-ball innings. The southpaw will be expected to continue in the same vein again on Thursday when Gujarat Giants face Manipal Tigers for the second time in the league.

Dilliwalo, dil thaam ke baitho! The #Legends are coming to your city.



Get ready for action-packed face-offs as the 4 #Legendary teams clash in #LLCT20. Book your tickets now @bookmyshow or catch us live on @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS#LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/Mdj2MOZifV— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) September 22, 2022

While the first encounter was played at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Thursday’s match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Besides Patel, Kevin O’ Brien has also been in good form for the Giants. The Irishman has already hit a century and has been among the highest run scorers in the tournament. However, the team will be hoping that their captain Virender Sehwag returns to form soon because Manipal Tigers will be out for revenge after losing the first-leg encounter to Giants.

Ahead of Monday’s Legends League Cricket 2022 match between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers be played?

The Legends League Cricket 2022 match between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers will take place on September 22, Thursday.

Where will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers be played?

The Legends League Cricket 2022 match between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

What time will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers begin?

The Legends League Cricket 2022 match between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match?

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match?

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

Gujarat Giants Squad: Virender Sehwag(c), Kevin O Brien, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Parthiv Patel(w), Lendl Simmons, Thisara Perera, Joginder Sharma, Yashpal Singh, Graeme Swann, Rayad Emrit, KP Appanna, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ashok Dinda, Stuart Binny, Manvinder Bisla, Richard Levi, Ajantha Mendis, Chris Tremlett, Chris Gayle, Daniel Vettori, Elton Chigumbura

Manipal Tigers Squad: Shivakant Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, Mohammad Kaif, Tatenda Taibu(w), Ravikant Shukla, Pardeep Sahu, Corey Anderson, Harbhajan Singh(c), Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Chris Mpofu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Daren Sammy, Vikram Singh, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Phil Mustard, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Reetinder Sodhi, Ricardo Powell, Lance Klusener, Imran Tahir, Parvinder Awana, Brett Lee