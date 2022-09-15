Legends League Cricket 2022: Full schedule, squads, date and match timings, streaming details - all you need to know

The Legends League Cricket is all set to kick off with a fierce battle between former India openers when India Capitals’ Gautam Gambhir and Gujarat Giants’ Virender Sehwag will square off against each other to initiate the 20 days long League starting from September 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The action will shift to Lucknow next, where in Harbhajan Singh’s Manipal Tigers will take on Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings on September 18. Legends League Cricket will feature these four teams who will be playing twice against each other during the 12-match league stage. There will be 4 rest days in between the matches.

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will play in the Qualifier at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on October 2 with the winner directly advancing to the final to be played on October 5.

However, the loser of the Qualifiers will get another bite of the cherry. But they have to fight with the third-placed team on October 3 to clinch a place in the final.

The team that finishes fourth after the league stage will be eliminated.

The fans will have an opportunity to watch the mouth-watering clashes like Chris Gayle vs Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Johnson vs Virender Sehwag, Shane Watson vs Muttiah Muralitharan among others.

All matches are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm except the match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants in New Delhi on September 25 which will have a 4 PM start along with the Qualifier 1 which is slated too for an early start.

The league stages will be held across five venues — Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack, and Jodhpur — with the first qualifier slated to be held in Jodhpur. The venue for the Qualifier 2 and finale will be announced soon.

Legends League Cricket Squads

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (C), Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel, Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla, Lendl Simmons, Richard Levi, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O'Brien, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Chris Tremlett and Elton Chigumbura.

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (C), Parvinder Awana, VRV Singh, Imran Tahir, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Phil Mustard, Mohammad Kaif, Ryan Sidebottom, Lance Klusener, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Reetinder Sodhi, Corey Anderson and Daren Sammy.

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (C), Liam Plunkett, Rajat Bhatia, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, John Mooney, Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Prosper Utseya, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Ajantha Mendis and Pankaj Singh.

Bhilwara Kings: Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Nick Compton, Sreesanth, Shane Watson, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Fidel Edwards, Samit Patel, Matt Prior, Tino Best and Sudeep Tyagi.

Squads for the exhibition match at Eden Gardens on Friday, September 16

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (c), Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Singh Sodhi

World Giants: Jacques Kallis (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O’Brien, Denesh Ramdin (wk)

Telecast and streaming details

All the match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Full schedule

Sep 16, 7.30 pm IST: India Maharajas vs World Giants, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Sep 17, 7.30 pm IST: India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Sep 18, 7.30 pm IST: Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, Lucknow

Sep 19, 7.30 pm IST: Manipal Tigers vs. Gujarat Giants, Lucknow

Sep 21, 7.30 pm IST: India Capitals vs. Bhilwara Kings, Lucknow

Sep 22, 7.30 pm IST: Manipal Tigers vs. Gujarat Giants, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Sep 24, 7.30 pm IST: India Capitals vs. Bhilwara Kings, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Sep 25, 4.00 pm IST: India Capitals vs. Gujarat Giants, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Sep 26, 7.30 pm IST: Manipal Tigers vs. Bhilwara Kings, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Sep 27, 7.30 pm IST: Gujarat Giants vs. Bhilwara Kings, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Sep 29, 7.30 pm IST: India Capitals vs. Manipal Tigers, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Sep 30, 7.30 pm IST: Gujarat Giants vs. Bhilwara Kings, Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Oct 1, 7.30 pm IST: India Capitals vs. Manipal Tigers, Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Oct 2, 4.00 pm IST: Qualifier 1, Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Oct 3, 7.30 pm IST: Eliminator, TBA

Oct 5, 7.30 pm IST: Final, TBA