Guyana Amazon Warriors create history by recording lowest successful defence in Hero Caribbean Premier League

In a thrilling encounter, Guyana Amazon Warriors created history by recording the lowest successful defence in Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) history on Saturday (August 22) as they defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by 14 runs.

After a superb batting show in the Powerplay, the Amazon Warriors lost 10 wickets for just 62 runs as spinners Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Sandeep Lamichhane ran amok. But last year’s finalists held their nerves during fielding and succeeding in claiming bursts of 3/4 and 4/25 to win the match.

After Tallawahs captain Rovman Powell won the toss and decided to bowl first, Fidel Edwards bowled very well but Thomas failed to keep his line and length under control and was punished by Brandon King.

Chandrapaul Hemraj did well to score qucik runs on anything short from either Mujeeb or Russell and he played an important role in helping the Warriors race to 56/0 after the end of Powerplay.

But Mujeeb staged a memorable comeback to dismiss King and Shimron Hetmyer in quick succession. Hemraj was also dismissed soon and suddenly the Amazon Warriors slumped from 56/0 to 57/3 inside four balls.

Nicholas Pooran also returned to the pavilion without scoring big and his dismissal allowed Powell to go on the offensive and he responded by giving the bowl to Lamichhane. The Nepali tweaker did not disappoint.

In respond, the Jamaicans started the chase nervously, losing Chadwick Walton and Nkrumah Bonner in quick succession. Nedd claimed the wicket of Phillips with the first ball of his T20 career. Asif Ali joined captain Powell in the 4th when Jamaicans were reeling at 4/3.

The Amazon Warriors bowled and fielded very well and did not allow the Tallawahs to score freely. The tight bowling allowed Warriors to create history and won the low-scoring match quite comfortably in the end.

Brief scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 118 all out (King 29, Hemraj 21, Taylor 21, Naveen 14; Brathwaite 3/14, Mujeeb 3/18, Lamichhane 2/8, Russell 1/16) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 104/7 (Russell 52 not out, Powell 23, Asif Ali 14; Green 2/10, Hemraj 1/3, Nedd 1/10, Naveen 1/22, Tahir 1/26, Paul 1/33) by 14 runs