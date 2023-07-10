Harbhajan Singh Supports Team India Captain Rohit Sharma

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes Rohit Sharma needs full support from the team management in the upcoming months. Harbhajan believes that people are being excessively critical of Rohit's captaincy and that it's important to provide him with backing. Rohit has faced criticism from fans and former cricketers, including the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who expressed dissatisfaction with his leadership during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

In an interview with a news agency, Harbhajan Singh said that the amount of criticism Rohit Sharma has received was excessive and that a captain cannot solely be responsible for the success of the side. "I find that people are going a bit overboard... the way Rohit has been criticised. Cricket is a team sport and one individual cannot take you from one place to another," Harbhajan was quoted by PTI.

Harbhajan On Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy

Having played alongside Rohit Sharma and observed him closely, Harbhajan emphasised that Rohit commands significant respect not only in the Mumbai Indians dressing room but also in the Indian team. He believed it was unjust to judge Rohit solely based on recent results and urged people need to have faith and extend support to the captain.

Harbhajan On Previous Captains

Harbhajan also spoke about how all the previous captains of the Indian team received immense support from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and influential administrators.

While Sourav Ganguly relied heavily on the support of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Mahendra Singh Dhoni had the full backing of N Srinivasan, throughout his captaincy tenure. Similarly, Vinod Rai, the former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and head of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), was quite vocal in his support of Virat Kohli.

"Rohit must be getting support from BCCI. I don't know how much support he must be getting (though). Having that kind of support will help him take right kind of decision at the right time. He will get that liberty if he has that support. Support must be there for Rohit like BCCI has given it to all its captains," Harbhajan said.