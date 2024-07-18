Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Announce Divorce After 4 Years Of Marriage

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are officially not together. A social media post from Stankovic has confirmed the news about their divorce. The rumours of trouble in their relationship were roaming around months on the internet and the has finally broken silence via a statement.

"After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," read the statement. ('Hard Work Does Not Go Unnoticed': Hardik Pandya On Journey From ODI World Cup 2023 To T20 World Cup 2024 Win)

More to follow