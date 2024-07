IND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav Named Captain For T20Is Ahead Of Hardik Pandya; KL Rahul Selected For ODIs

Under new head coach Gautam Gambhir Team India will play their first ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka and the squads have announced. After a long wait, finally the question of who will lead India next in the T20Is has been answered and it is Suryakumar Yadav who has been named captain of the team for T20Is against Sri Lanka while Shubman Gill announced as vice-captain.

In the ODIs, all seniors players except Jasprit Bumrah are available including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Women's Asia Cup 2024: Full Schedule, Livestreaming Details, India's Matches, Dates, Venues And All You Need To Know)

Suryakumar Yadav named captain in T20 series against Srilanka

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.