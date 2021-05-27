Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic shares her best ‘hug’, Watch video here

Team India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic are proud parents of son Agastya. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 suspended earlier this month due to rising COVID-19, it has given Hardik and Natasa plenty of quality time with Agastya.

Model Natasa took to social media to post an adorable video with her son, where she could be seen hugging him. The video also saw her partner Hardik Pandya react with heart-shaped icon. It was also well-received by her fans, who were taken aback by Agastya’s cuteness and has already generated over 5,52,000 likes to the video. The duo have been engaged since January 2020, and are known to keep their fans well-updated and entertained through their social media posts. Taking to Instagram, she also captioned her video as, “my favourite hug.”

Hardik Pandya recreated a scene from the iconic film ‘The Lion King’ with his wife Natasa Stankovic. The video starts with Natasa applying lipstick on her thumb before she goes and streaks Hardik Pandya’s forehead, recreating the scene from ‘The Lion King’ movie, where Simba receives a similar kind of smearing from Rafiki. In the post, after Natasa streaks Hardik’s forehead, music plays in the background calling ‘Simba’.

Natasa Stankovic also reacted to the post as she commented with three red heart emoticons to express her love. Natasa had shared the same video last year with a caption that read, “The cutest Simba I know.”

Natasa and Hardik enjoy a massive social media following as they often share entertaining posts for their fans and followers. Just recently, the couple had shared an adorable video with their son Agastya, where the nine-month-old could be seen taking baby steps.

The Indian all-rounder has not been in good form lately, which also saw him left out for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The WTC final is scheduled to be held from June 18 in Southampton, where India will face New Zealand.

Hardik recently featured for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. IPL 2021 got postponed indefinitely midway through the season, due to the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country. The tournament was also hard-hit with some high-profile positive cases.

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Michael Hussey and Lakshmipathy Balaji tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Even SunRisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Wriddhiman Saha tested positive but has recovered since then. Saha is part of the Indian contingent for the WTC final. Also Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier returned with positive results.