Natasa Stankovic gets creative with her ‘lipstick’ with husband Hardik Pandya, here’s how

The suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 means some Indian cricketers have plenty of time on their hand to get creative, especially on social media. Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya is one of them along with his partner and model Natasa Stankovic.

Natasa, who has been sizzling with her bikini pics from the pool while chilling out with her husband Hardik, got creative with her lipstick for the millions of fans on social media.

Hardik Pandya recreated a scene from the iconic film ‘The Lion King’ with his wife Natasa Stankovic. The video starts with Natasa applying lipstick on her thumb before she goes and streaks Hardik Pandya’s forehead, recreating the scene from ‘The Lion King’ movie, where Simba receives a similar kind of smearing from Rafiki. In the post, after Natasa streaks Hardik’s forehead, music plays in the background calling ‘Simba’. The video has garnered more than 6,88,000 likes since being shared.

Natasa Stankovic also reacted to the post as she commented with three red heart emoticons to express her love. Natasa had shared the same video last year with a caption that read, “The cutest Simba I know.”

Natasa and Hardik enjoy a massive social media following as they often share entertaining posts for their fans and followers. Just recently, the couple had shared an adorable video with their son Agastya, where the nine-month-old could be seen taking baby steps.

Hardik Pandya is yet to return to bowling since his injury last year and as a result he was not selected for India’s tour of England and the World Test Championship final against New Zealand next month. But the MI all-rounder is likely to play for India in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka that is slated to take place in July. The BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the tour, but if speculations are to be believed, Hardik might be picked as captain or vice-captain of the side, subject to the fitness of Shreyas Iyer.

Hardik was last seen in action in Mumbai Indians colours, playing in the 14th edition of the IPL. Hardik was having an abysmal IPL before the BCCI called off the tournament due to rising COVID-19 cases in India. Hardik was not allowed to bowl in the tournament due to an injury and he also failed to score big runs with the bat despite coming off a successful Australia tour last year.