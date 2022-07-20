He is a little overweight: Shoaib Akhtar takes a dig at Rishabh Pant

India's premier wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is being praised by cricket experts around the world for his impressive batting performance in the recently concluded India vs England series. After scoring a century in the fifth Test, Pant failed in the T20I series but bounced back in the ODIs by smashing his maiden century in fifty overs cricket. While praising Pant for his fearless approach, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar took a dig at India's wicket-keeper by calling him 'Little Overweight'.

“He has the cut shot, pull shot, reverse sweep.. he isn't afraid. He won the match in Australia, he won the match here (in England) and took India to a series victory. He is a little overweight. I hope he takes care of that. Because India's market is big. He's good-looking. He can emerge as a model, earn in crores. Because whenever a person becomes a star in India, a lot of investment is made on them,” Akhtar said on his official YouTube channel.

Rishabh Pant in ODI series vs ENG

Matches - 3

Innings - 2

Runs - 125

AVG - 125

SR - 105

“The talent he has, he will put oppositions in a lot of trouble. Against England, he adopted a calculated approach while pacing the innings, and then turn ruthless. He can accelerate whenever he want. In times to come, Rishabh Pant is going to be a superstar. The only one can who can stop him is Pant himself," Akhtar added.

Pant has been given rest by BCCI for the ODI series against West Indies while he will make comeback in the squad for the T20I series.

India’s squad for 5 T20Is vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

India vs West Indies T20I Schedule

July 29, 2022 - West Indies vs India 1st T20I - Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad - 8 PM

Aug 1, 2022 - West Indies vs India 2nd T20I - Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts - 8 PM

Aug 2, 2022 - West Indies vs India 3rd T20I - Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts- 8 PM

Aug 6, 2022 - West Indies vs India 4th T20I - Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida - 8 PM

Aug 7, 2022 - West Indies vs India 5th T20I - Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida - 8 PM