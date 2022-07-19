India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has become the talk of the town after he smashed his maiden ODI century against England in the third and final ODI at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. With this century India won the ODI series 2-1 by claiming a five-wicket win over The Three Lions in a series decider. Pant was praised by cricket pundits all around the world after his century. Following the trend, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif compared Pant with legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara.

Rishabh Pant in ODI

Matches - 27

Innings - 24

Runs - 840

AVG - 36

SR - 108

50s - 5

100s - 1

"I have said this earlier that Pant is a wicket-keeper version of Brian Lara. However, I feel that he can snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and vice versa," Latif said on a Youtube channel named Caught Behind. “Uska toh chala toh chaand tak, nahin toh shaam tak. We are all aware of that about him. Despite surviving that terrifying shock Jos Buttler also fits into that description. But I would argue that his batting was exceptional, especially against quick bowlers, because of the poise he displayed in his execution.”

Thank you team https://t.co/PwBTZDEC7C — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 18, 2022

“And this is not the only instance of it that we have witnessed. Rishabh’s name keeps coming up in discussions about this England tour, the last one, and the series against South Africa” Rashid Latif claimed.

Coming to the third ODI against England, Rishabh Pant`s unbeaten 125* and his 133-run partnership with Hardik Pandya helped India chase down 260 in the final ODI of the three-match series at Manchester and win the series 2-1.