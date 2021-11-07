HILARIOUS: Wasim Jaffer shares a Himesh Reshammiya song ahead of NZ vs AFG match to explain his mood

After playing cricket for almost two decades, Wasim Jaffer is making a name for himself on Twitter. Whether getting into a batter with former England captain Michael Vaughan or sharing memes which deserve an award, he has bossed Twitter in a way only a few can.

Two days back, he had shared a meme on how complex the qualification scenario with a meme from film Dhamaal.

And today, he shared another video meme from a Himesh Reshammiya film where he can be seen wearing a scarf on head like the Arabs do, singing 'Rabba Luck Barsa'.

Here's the video:

The meme is related to how India fans will be hoping and praying for an Afghanistan win against New Zealand that starts on 3.30 pm IST on 7 November.

If Afghanistan win, they will clear a road for themselves as well as India. The Virat Kohli-led side will then have to ensure they win their last Super 12 contest against Namibia, possibly by a huge margin, to get into the semi-finals.

That's why more than a billion eyes will be hooked to the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match on Sunday. The fact that it is an off day in India, one may see this match gaining the highest number of hits, surpassing even the India vs Pakistan match.