How to eat Dal-Roti? Wasim Jaffer roasts Marnus Labuschagne over eating style

The Australian men's cricket team is in Pakistan for the historic tour and despite the first Test ending in a boring draw at Rawalpindi, the visitors are in good spirits.

On March 10, their wicketkeeper Alex Carey fell into the pool mistakenly and others had a good laugh over it. Carey himself found it to be very funny. Instances such as these have been keeping the team fresh and ready for the challenges ahead.

Australia No 3 Marnus Labuschagne is one such happy soul. He is having a great time in Pakistan, meeting with Pakistan greats like Mohammad Yusuf and takng some batting tips from them. He is also enjoying his food. One of Marnus' favourite meal in Pakistan is something as simple as Dal Roti.

He posted a picture of Dal Roti on Friday (March 11) on his social media and fans started reacting, giving him other suggestions to eat.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer, however, took a potshot at Marnus on Twitter.

He Quote Retweeted a photo of Dal Rice, as if telling him that there is a better way to eat Dal Roti than how he was eating. It was also a suggestion this maybe combination works better.

Here are the posts:

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on March 12 (Saturday) at Karachi's National Stadium and the pitch is expected to be a lively one unlike Rawalpindi, having enough turn and bounce in it.