I didn’t want to shower after shaking his hand: Yuvraj Singh after first meeting Sachin Tendulkar

Former star Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has recalled a strange yet hilarious incident from his past – the momentous occasion when he first met the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Yuvraj had made his debut on October 3, 2000 against Kenya in the ICC Knockout tournament and was left intimidated by the star-studded Indian team. But, it was a different moment altogether, when he shook hands with Sachin. Yuvraj revealed that he didn’t even want to shower after shaking hands with Sachin.

"I was a backbencher in my class, I was a backbencher in the bus. The moment he came in, he came and shook hands with me, Zaheer Khan, Vijay Dahiya, the new guys. I remember when he turned back and went back to his seat, I rubbed my hand all over my body. I just didn't want to take a shower because I shook hands with Tendulkar," said the former all-rounder in a Netflix video ‘Stories Behind the Story.”

Yuvraj didn’t get a chance to bat in his debut match as India romped to an 8-wicket win against Kenya, although, he bowled four overs. The left-handed batsmen, Yuvraj, remembered that he was awestruck by players like skipper Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath – terming them his heroes.

"In 2000, I made my debut for India. I just went with the flow and after playing for Under-19, suddenly I was playing with my heroes. Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid, Anil Kumble, Srinath -- big players in the team and suddenly I was like 'where am I?'" he added.

Yuvraj went on to enjoy an illustrious career being a vital cog in the Indian team that won the 2007 T20I World Cup and then the ODI World Cup in 2011. In fact, he was the ‘Man of the series’ in the 2011 World Cup for his breath-taking display with both the bat and the ball.