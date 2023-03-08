ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings: R Ashwin, James Anderson Tie For Numero Uno Position

The race to be named the top Test bowler in the world remains fiercely contested, with the latest update to the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings revealing a tie at the top between England's James Anderson, India's Ravichandran Ashwin, and Australia's Pat Cummins. Anderson has caught up with Ashwin, both now on 859 rating points, while Cummins' rating has dropped to 849 points, but he remains within striking distance of the top two. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada has moved up three spots to fourth place after claiming eight wickets in the Proteas' victory over the West Indies in the first Test at Centurion.

Under MS Dhoni - 109 wickets @ 28.77

Under Virat Kohli - 293 wickets @ 22.13

Under Rohit Sharma - 26 wickets @ 14.46

Under Ajinkya Rahane - 22 wickets @ 24.27

Under KL Rahul - 8 wickets @ 38.37

Under Virender Sehwag - 5 wickets @ 53.40



R Ashwin - An all-time great _ pic.twitter.com/YNtL9cT2y0 — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) February 26, 2023

Australia's Nathan Lyon is another standout mover within the top 10, climbing five places to ninth overall, following his 11-wicket haul in the third Test against India. Among Test batters, Australia's Usman Khawaja has moved up two places to ninth, with South Africa's Aiden Markram (up 21 spots to 33rd) and West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood (up 12 spots to 35th) also making significant progress after impressive performances in the first Test.

In the latest ODI Player Rankings, England's Jason Roy has improved his position by five places to 12th on the list for batters, while skipper Jos Buttler (up four spots to 16th) and Dawid Malan (up 22 spots to 35th) also catch the eye. Bangladesh's veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been in exceptional form, earning the Player of the Match award in the third and final game of the series against England. Shakib's performance has seen him improve in all ODI ranking categories, rising five places to 27th among batters and two spots to fifth for bowlers. He already holds the No.1 ranking for ODI all-rounders.

These updates to the ICC rankings reflect the ongoing high-stakes battles across international cricket, with players and teams striving for success at the highest levels of the game. As the race for the top Test bowler continues, fans will be eagerly watching to see who will emerge victorious, while in the ODI rankings, players will be hoping to build on their recent performances to climb the ranks and establish themselves among the world's best.