हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Olympics

ICC prefers THIS format for 2028 LA Olympics but open to suggestions

Paraag Marathe is part of the ICC Olympic Working Group, which is chaired by English board chief Ian Watmore and includes, among others, former PepsiCo Inc CEO Indra Nooyi.

ICC prefers THIS format for 2028 LA Olympics but open to suggestions
The ICC favours T20 format as the preferred choice for the sport in 2028 LA Olympics. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Cricket’s T20 format is tailor-made for Olympics but the sport’s administrators will consider any format which would ensure the game’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Games, USA Cricket chief Paraag Marathe has said. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is preparing a bid for the game’s return to the Olympics having last featured in the 1900 Paris Games.

Marathe is part of the ICC Olympic Working Group, which is chaired by English board chief Ian Watmore and includes, among others, former PepsiCo Inc CEO Indra Nooyi. “I am hopeful that it is very likely. For the first time ever 106 member nations of the ICC are supportive of getting cricket into the Olympics,” Marathe told the Sport Unlocked podcast.

T20 cricket – which lasts about three hours as opposed to as long as five days for Tests – has proved immensely successful, illustrated best by the sustained popularity of the T20 league Indian Premier League (IPL). The success of inaugural Hundred competition in England, which used a 100-ball format, has provided another alternative to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“I think the T20 format is one that is easily digestible and works. It certainly works from a timing perspective. It fits the format of American sports, roughly three hours,” Marathe explained. “It’s an understood format because of the success of the IPL...but of course we will work with the IOC and if there is a different format they prefer then we are open to it.

“The most important thing for us is to get cricket in the Games. We do go in thinking that T20 is probably the best.”

Marathe, who met Watmore on Friday to discuss the issue, said cricket’s Olympics inclusion was not a ‘foregone conclusion’. “I just know that for the first time we have a united effort of wanting to be in the Olympics and it’s long overdue in my opinion.”

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OlympicsICC
Next
Story

India vs Eng 2021: Virat Kohli drinks ‘Black Water’, find out its cost Here

Must Watch

PT5M11S

Amit Shah attends Kalyan Singh's funeral, says, "will be very difficult to make up for this loss"