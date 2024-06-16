ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Sunil Gavaskar Blasts ICC, Says 'Should Not Host Matches Without Full Ground Covers'

The T20 World Cup 2024 hasn't lived up to expectations, with many matches washed out and most being low-scoring affairs in the USA. The pitch in New York has come under scrutiny. In Florida, for the third consecutive match at the T20 World Cup, play had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. After the Sri Lanka vs. Nepal match on Tuesday and the USA vs. Ireland match on Friday, the India vs. Canada match on Saturday was also called off. Rain or wet outfield conditions caused these interruptions. Remarkably, Saturday's match faced no rainfall, yet play was impossible due to a damp pitch from previous rain.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan was eliminated without even playing their match, as the USA vs Ireland game at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, was also washed out.

Cricket Legend Sunil Gavaskar Expressed His Frustration:

"Request To ICC, that it should not host the matches where there are no covers to cover the entire ground. You just can't cover the pitch and let the other parts of the ground get wet. So many people were waiting to see top stars in action but they were denied. This should not be the case," Sunil Gavaskar said.

IND vs CAN T20 WC 2024 Match Washout

India's plans to bolster their Super Eight preparations through a match against Canada were thwarted by bleak weather. Despite this setback, they will head to the Caribbean with confidence after a strong showing in the T20 World Cup group stage. The final Group A match between India and Canada was called off due to a wet outfield, and both teams were awarded one point each. India topped Group A with seven points, while the USA qualified as the second team with five points. Canada finished third with three points.

Pakistan vs Ireland T20 WC 2024 Match Today

Pakistan and Ireland, both already eliminated from the T20 World Cup, are set to play in Florida on Sunday. The cricketing world will be watching closely to see how the ICC addresses the cover situation and manages rain-affected matches for the remainder of the tournament.