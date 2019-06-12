ICC World Cup 2019: Injured Shikhar Dhawan tweets poem on determination despite difficulties

You can take him out of cricket but you just cannot take cricket out of Shikhar Dhawan. The explosive Indian opener, currently nursing an injured thumb, tweeted a poem on Wednesday which spoke of determination despite difficulties in a message that revealed his indomitable cricketing spirit and love for the country.

Dhawan has been ruled out of action for at least the next few matches of Team India after he got struck by a ball during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Australia last Sunday. Despite being in visible pain, he slammed a magnificent ton but scans on the finger later did not bode well for him.

While his forced - possibly temporary - stay away from World Cup matches has definitely come as a blow to Team India, fans and to himself, Dhawan took to Twitter to share a poem by noted Urdu poet and Bollywood lyricist Rahat Indori. The poem - in Hindi - describes metaphorically how scissors cannot clip the flight of success because it is powered by determination and not by wings.

Kabhi mehek ki tarah hum gulon se udte hain...

Kabhi dhuyein ki tarah hum parbaton se udte hain...

Ye kainchiyaan humein udne se khaak rokengi...

Ke hum paron se nahin hoslon se udte hain...#DrRahatIndori Ji pic.twitter.com/h5wzU2Yl4H — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 12, 2019

Dhawan is sure to miss India's next two matches - against New Zealand and Pakistan. The 33-year-old is under the observation of BCCI's medical team but will remain in England where his progress will be monitored. News agency PTI reported on Wednesday that Rishabh Pant has been flown to England but he will only be announced as a replacement if Dhawan is officially ruled out of the tournament.