close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shikhar Dhawan

ICC World Cup 2019: Injured Shikhar Dhawan tweets poem on determination despite difficulties

Shikhar Dhawan, nursing an injured thumb, has shared a poem which speaks of success powered by determination.

ICC World Cup 2019: Injured Shikhar Dhawan tweets poem on determination despite difficulties
Photo courtesy: ICC

You can take him out of cricket but you just cannot take cricket out of Shikhar Dhawan. The explosive Indian opener, currently nursing an injured thumb, tweeted a poem on Wednesday which spoke of determination despite difficulties in a message that revealed his indomitable cricketing spirit and love for the country.

Dhawan has been ruled out of action for at least the next few matches of Team India after he got struck by a ball during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Australia last Sunday. Despite being in visible pain, he slammed a magnificent ton but scans on the finger later did not bode well for him.

While his forced - possibly temporary - stay away from World Cup matches has definitely come as a blow to Team India, fans and to himself, Dhawan took to Twitter to share a poem by noted Urdu poet and Bollywood lyricist Rahat Indori. The poem - in Hindi - describes metaphorically how scissors cannot clip the flight of success because it is powered by determination and not by wings.

 

 

Dhawan is sure to miss India's next two matches - against New Zealand and Pakistan. The 33-year-old is under the observation of BCCI's medical team but will remain in England where his progress will be monitored. News agency PTI reported on Wednesday that Rishabh Pant has been flown to England but he will only be announced as a replacement if Dhawan is officially ruled out of the tournament.

Tags:
Shikhar DhawanRishabh PantICC Cricket World Cup 2019Live cricket scorecardWorld Cup 2019Cricket World Cup 2019
Next
Story

ICC World Cup 2019: Rishabh Pant flies to UK but won't be considered a replacement till Shikhar Dhawan is ruled out

Must Watch

PT31M2S

Watch Debate: Is linking of madrasas to mainstream education not acceptable by Maulanas?