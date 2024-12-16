IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 Weather Report From Brisbane, Gabba: Will Rain Save Team India?

As the third Test between India and Australia edges towards a tense finish, the weather has become a significant factor in determining the outcome. After multiple rain interruptions on Day 3, the match at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane has been heavily impacted, and with more showers predicted for Day 4, the question on everyone's mind is: Will rain save India from a certain defeat?

Rain-Interrupted Day 3: A Day of Missed Opportunities

Day 3 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test was a tale of interruptions and missed opportunities for Team India. The weather played a major role, with only 33.1 overs of play possible. Australia's first innings saw them post a mammoth 445 runs, thanks to stellar performances from Travis Head (152) and Steve Smith (101), who capitalized on favorable conditions at the Gabba.

India’s bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, fought back in the latter part of the innings, taking the final three Australian wickets in just 16.1 overs. Bumrah, with his relentless pace, claimed his 12th Test five-wicket haul, but the damage had already been done. India, in their response, found themselves in deep trouble, losing four wickets for just 51 runs. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal fell cheaply, with only KL Rahul (33*) offering some resistance. The rain, however, worked in India’s favor to an extent, as it slowed down the momentum Australia had gained. With more wet weather forecasted for Day 4, India may find some respite, but they will need a miraculous turnaround if they are to avoid a heavy defeat.

The Weather Forecast for Day 4: More Rain on the Horizon

The weather forecast for Brisbane on Day 4 doesn’t inspire much optimism for a full day of cricket. According to reports, heavy showers are expected in the morning, starting from around 10 AM local time (2:30 AM IST), with a 100% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels will remain high, and the clouds will linger throughout the day, leading to disruptions in play. The forecast suggests that the rain will ease slightly after noon, with a 47% chance of showers between 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM. However, these forecasts are subject to change, and with the nature of the weather in Brisbane, further delays are likely. The question is, can India use the rain delays to their advantage and hold out for a draw?

Can Rain Save India?

With the match heading into Day 4, the Indian team will have to rely heavily on the rain to slow down Australia’s progress. Currently, India trails by 394 runs with six wickets in hand. The rain interruptions on Day 3 allowed India a brief respite, but as the forecast suggests, the rain will continue to be a deciding factor. If the weather holds off long enough for some play, India’s top order, particularly Rohit Sharma, will need to deliver solid performances to avoid a collapse.

For Australia, the goal will be to make quick inroads into the Indian batting lineup. With India’s middle order exposed, and the top order struggling against the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, Australia will be hopeful of wrapping up the match. However, with rain likely to persist, the possibility of a draw remains high, giving India a glimmer of hope.