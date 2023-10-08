trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672492
NewsCricket
IND VS AUS

WATCH: R Ashwin's Intense Strokeplay In Nets Ahead Of India vs Australia Clash

IND vs AUS: R Ashwin had an intense practice session with the bat ahead of the India vs Australia clash.

Last Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 01:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH: R Ashwin's Intense Strokeplay In Nets Ahead Of India vs Australia Clash Source: Twitter

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is leaving nothing in the tank to get his spot in Team India playing 11 for the first game of the Men in Blue against Australia on Sunday (October 8). ICC shared a video of R Ashwin smashing the ball all over the park playing some aggressive strokes in the net session.

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(More to follow)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train