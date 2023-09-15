Watch: 'Water Boy' Virat Kohli Leaves Fans Amazed With Hilarious Gesture During India vs Bangladesh Match

Asia Cup 2023: Team India decided to make some changes in the Super 4 clash against Bangladesh as star batter Virat Kohli made space for young talent Tilak Varma. As India has already booked a slot in the final of the Asia Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma announced five changes in the playing eleven at the time of the toss. Kohli later was seen entertaining the fans while he was carrying drinks for his teammates.

As Kohli and Siraj walked out carrying drinks from the dugout, the star India batter ran hilariously towards his teammates which has left the fans amused on social media.

India won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in their last Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium here on Friday. Tilak Varma has made his ODI debut.

India have made five changes. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav have been given a rest. While, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna have been included in the playing XI. Shreyas Iyer has shown improvement but he is not yet fully fit, said an offical before the match.

Tanzim Hasan is also making his ODI debut for Bangladesh. India will look to continue their winning streak in the tournament while Bangladesh will try to end their Asia Cup stint with a win in the Super Four stage.

'Men in Blue' have a "better chance" of winning the ICC Cricket World Cup starting from October 5 in India as they know the conditions well, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka said.

However, there is a "good chance for all the teams" to do well, Shanaka said while talking to the media at the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy tour.

"I do not think there is something like an advantage or disadvantage. Once you get to India, you know how batting-friendly wickets are. There is a good chance for all the teams. India got a better chance because they know the conditions well, the calibre of players is also good," said Shanaka to the media.