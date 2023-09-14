LIVE Updates | IND VS BAN, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma Vs Shakib al Hasan

Team India have already book their place in the Asia Cup 2023 Final while their next Super 4 opponents Bangladesh are flying back home early after back-to-back losses at the hands of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India and Bangladesh will be facing off in the final match of the Super 4 stage in an inconsequential contest at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Rohit Sharma’s side will look to rest a couple of players and possibly experiment with their playing 11 as suggested by bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on the eve of the match. With Shreyas Iyer regaining fitness and training with the side on Thursday, it will be interesting to see if he will be drafted back into the team after missing the last two Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

