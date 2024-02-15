IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Mukesh Kumar Leaves Team India Squad Ahead Of The Third Test In Rajkot

India released pacer Mukesh Kumar from the squad before the third Test against England here, allowing him to join Bengal for their Ranji Trophy game against Bihar on Friday. The right-armer, who played the second Test in Visakhapatnam, will join back the Indian squad for the fourth game, scheduled to be played in Ranchi from February 23."Mr Mukesh Kumar has been released from the India squad for the third Test against England in Rajkot, the BCCI said in statement. "He will join his Ranji Trophy team, Bengal, for the team's next fixture before linking up with Team India in Ranchi," it added.

Mukesh, who was replaced by Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI for the third Test on Thursday, struggled in Visakhpatnam, with the England batters taking him to the cleaners.The 30-year-old bowled the least number of overs, registering figures of 0/44 in 7 overs in the first innings and 1/26 in 5 overs in the second essay. His sole wicket was that of England number 10 Shoaib Bashir. The Bengal-Bihar Ranji match will be played at the Eden Gardens.

Sarfaraz's heartfelt moment in Rajkot

Rajkot witnessed touching scenes ahead of the India vs England third Test as Sarfaraz Khan, the right-handed batter, was handed his Test cap by the legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble.

The heartfelt moment left Sarfaraz's father and coach, Naushad Khan, overwhelmed with emotion as he watched his son receive the prestigious cap. Sarfaraz, in turn, sprinted towards the boundary rope to share the joyous occasion with his father and wife, who were watching from the sidelines.

Adorned with a jacket bearing the message 'cricket is everyone’s game', Naushad, visibly moved to tears, embraced Sarfaraz with pride, planting a kiss on the Indian emblem adorning the Test cap. Despite his wife's tears of joy, Sarfaraz wiped them away, basking in the significance of the moment.

Sarfaraz has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket, particularly for Mumbai, and recently showcased his prowess with the bat for India ‘A’ against England Lions. Despite his impressive run-scoring record, a Test debut had eluded him until now. His maiden call-up came for the second Test in Visakhapatnam, but the debut opportunity went to Rajat Patidar due to circumstances beyond Sarfaraz's control."

With inputs from agencies