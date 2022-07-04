NewsCricket
RISHABH PANT

IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Twitter trolls Rishabh Pant for taking two bad reviews in two overs in absence of Jasprit Bumrah

Interestingly enough, in the very next over Bumrah returned to the pitch and decided not to review an appeal from Shami. The replay showed that his decision was right. 

Written by - Akash Kharade|Edited by: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 09:24 PM IST

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant took two back-to-back reviews in two overs in the fourth innings against England in the fifth Test at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday. Both the reviews taken by India went against them. While all this was happening, India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah was off the field as he had just completed a long spell. 

First DRS was used against Joe Root, Ravindra Jadeja convinced Pant to take the review even when the ball was pitching outside leg. The third umpire stayed with the onfield umpire's decision while the next review was again taken against Root. M Shami's ball skids on to hit Root's pad in front of the wickets but the onfield umpire gave it not out. Shami again convinced Pant to take the review and the hawkeye showed that the ball would have bounced over the wicket. 

Interestingly enough, in the very next over Bumrah returned to the pitch and decided not to review an appeal from Shami. The replay showed that his decision was right. 

After the review, Twitter trolled Rishabh Pant for poor decision-making. 

