India vice-captain Rishabh Pant took two back-to-back reviews in two overs in the fourth innings against England in the fifth Test at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday. Both the reviews taken by India went against them. While all this was happening, India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah was off the field as he had just completed a long spell.

First DRS was used against Joe Root, Ravindra Jadeja convinced Pant to take the review even when the ball was pitching outside leg. The third umpire stayed with the onfield umpire's decision while the next review was again taken against Root. M Shami's ball skids on to hit Root's pad in front of the wickets but the onfield umpire gave it not out. Shami again convinced Pant to take the review and the hawkeye showed that the ball would have bounced over the wicket.

Interestingly enough, in the very next over Bumrah returned to the pitch and decided not to review an appeal from Shami. The replay showed that his decision was right.

After the review, Twitter trolled Rishabh Pant for poor decision-making.

Rishabh Pant is inversely proportional to his batting talent in terms of taking reviews.



2 reviews were lost _ July 4, 2022

*Rishabh Pant waste 2 reviews in absence of Bumrah*



Bumrah watching from outside :#INDvENG #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/w2ZMuycfpx — Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) July 4, 2022

@RishabhPant17 needs to understand that DRS counts are limited. If a wicket keeper is not confident in taking review, he should become oversmart. @msdhoni — T.J. (@tejesh99) July 4, 2022

What if

Rishabh pant future me agar umpire bane _____ #INDvENG #RishabhPant July 4, 2022

Only thing #RishabhPant needs to improve is his DRS skills. He is simply horrible at it. #ENGvIND #DRS — Abhishek Marathe (@twittMarathe) July 4, 2022