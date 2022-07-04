India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who is going through a purple patch in Test cricket, has scored yet another fifty in the ongoing fifth Test against England at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Monday. Pant scored 57 runs in 86 balls with the help of eight boundaries. Earlier in the first innings, he scored a game-changing century to rescue India after a top-order collapse. With the fifty in the second innings, Pant overtook former India batsman VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir in the list of most runs scored by an Indian batsman against England.

Rishabh Pant scored his 5th Ton in another crucial innings wow what batting wow LFG Rishabh #ENGvIND #100 #Rishabh pic.twitter.com/3xPltX6zKT — Let’s go (@123_LetsGoooo) July 1, 2022

India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir had played 12 Tests against England where he scored 768 runs with the help of one century and four fifties. VVS Laxman, who used to bat in the lower order for Team India played 17 Tests vs Three Lions where he smashed 766 runs with six half-centuries to his name. Pant, on the other hand, has 770 runs to his name vs Ben Stokes's side.

"I don't think too much about the opposition. Every match I play, I want to give 100%, I'm focusing on my performance and the result follows."



JSW Sports athlete #RishabhPant speaks to the Media after his fantastic century in #ENGvIND. #BetterEveryDay pic.twitter.com/S1WIrYx04A — JSW Sports (@jswsports) July 2, 2022

Meanwhile, in the fifth Test, India are leading by 350 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara and Pant smashed the fifties in the third innings while there were valuable contributions from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. Ravindra Jadeja, who scored a century in the first innings, is batting along with M Shami. India need to take this lead close to 400 as there is plenty of time left in the game and England will get more than one and a half day to chase down this target.