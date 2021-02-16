हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IND vs ENG: Moeen Ali chooses to leave India tour to be with family

English skipper Joe Root confirmed the development and stated that it has been a tough tour for the spinner after spending substantial amount of time in bio-bubble. Moeen Ali was tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of England's tour to Sri Lanka last month.  

England all-rounder Moeen Ali (Twitter/englandcricket)

Moeen Ali will miss the remaining two Tests against India in Ahmedabad as he is returning to England to be with his family. Moeen, who was not picked in the playing XI for the first encounter, finished the second Test with eight wickets and scored 49 runs. However, his efforts went in vain as the hosts completed a massive 317-run win against England.

English skipper Joe Root confirmed the development and stated that it has been a tough tour for the spinner after spending substantial amount of time in bio-bubble. Moeen was tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of England's tour to Sri Lanka last month.  

"Moeen has chosen to go home. He obviously feels he wants to be with his family and we have to respect that," Root said. "It`s been a tough tour for him. It`s come to a point where he feels he needs to get out of the bubble. I`m sure it wasn`t an easy decision."

Fast bowler Jofra Archer, who missed the second Test due to an elbow injury, is likely to make a return for the third encounter while batsman Jonny Bairstow and pacer Mark Wood are also back after being rested for the first two Tests.

Top-order batsman Zak Crawley also will make his way back to the squad after missing the first two matches with a wrist injury and fast bowler James Anderson has been included too.

The third Test, a day-night contest, will be played at Ahmedabad`s Sardar Patel Stadium from February 24. 

England squad: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. 

