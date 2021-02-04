India vs England: Zak Crawley ruled out of first two Tests with wrist injury

Young England batsman Zak Crawley on Thursday (February 4) was ruled out of the first two Tests against India after sustaining a freak wrist injury on his 23rd birthday. Crawley, who turned 23 on Wednesday, had slipped on the marble floor of the Chepauk dressing room, thereby injuring his wrist.

“Following the results of last night’s scan, England top-order batsman Zak Crawley has been ruled out of the first two Tests of the India versus England series,” the England Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

“Scan results have confirmed that Crawley has jarred his right wrist, which has sprained the joint and led to local inflammation. The England medical team will continue to assess his progress over the next few weeks,” it stated.

The right-handed Crawley has 616 runs from 10 Test matches, including one hundred and three fifties. He had a poor tour of Sri Lanka with scores of 9, 8, 5 and 13.

With Rory Burns returning to the side, Crawley was expected to bat in the No. 3 position. England skipper Joe Root said in the pre-match media briefing that the visitors have multiple options for the No. 3 position.

“There are a number of different options we can opt for. That is exciting part of it because we have got a number of different players who can bat in different roles. It will be silly to write anything right now. Jos Buttler though will be keeping wickets,” Root said.

Ollie Pope, who has recovered from shoulder surgery and was added to England squad on Wednesday, is likely to return to the middle-order.

England will need to beat India in the Test series, which begins Friday, by one of the following margins: 3-0, 3-1, 4-0 to enter the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC), slated to be played in June at the Lord’s, London.