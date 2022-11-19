IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Predicted Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant? Who will play vs New Zealand?

After the 1st T20I between the Hardik Pandya-led India and Kane Williamson's New Zealand getting washed out due to rain, both sides would be hoping to play some cricket at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for the 2nd T20I of the T20 series. With senior stars like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma rested for this series, young cricketers Ishan Kishan, Umran Malik are back into the squad. On the other hand, New Zealand will be led by their regular skipper Kane Williamson who's currently getting critised for his slow batting strike-rate in the shorter format.

India playing 11 vs New Zealand playing 11 2nd T20I (Prediction)

Shubman Gill could be the hot pick for Hardik Pandya, he was in fine form in the IPL 2022 and is waiting for his chance in the shorter-format for a long time now. Shreyas Iyer can also be handed an opportunity given his ups and downs this year in T20 cricket. Ishan Kishan can also be a pick in the eleven which would leave Sanju Samson out as India have 3 wicketkeepers in the squad with Rishabh Pant being the vice-captain.

New Zealand haven't made much changes to their squad which played the T20 World Cup 2022 like India as they have much needed firepower in the bowling attack led by Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee. In the batting department they can have Devon Conway open who has a good idea of India's bowling attack playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Predicted XI

India predicted 11 vs New Zealand: Hardik Pandya(C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

New Zealand predicted 11 vs India: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(C), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi