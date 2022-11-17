Highlights | IND VS NZ, 1st T20 Match Abandoned: Match called off due to excessive rain without a ball bowled
India Vs New Zealand 1st T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates:
Team India will look to hit the reboot button just days after crashing out of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they get ready to take on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the first of three match T20I series at Wellington on Friday (November 18). Both sides were losing semifinalists at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia and will look to bounce back quickly with winning start in this series.
India will be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya with the regular skipper Rohit Sharma and former India captain Virat Kohli both given a break after the World Cup. Even head coach Rahul Dravid will be missing from this series with National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman stepping in as the interim coach in the series.
Home side New Zealand, on the other hand, have dropped experienced players like Martin Guptill and Trent Boult for the T20 series and will look to give more opportunities to players like Finn Allen and pacer Adam Milne. Finn Allen was the Kiwi discovery of the World Cup and is now established in their lineup. “Finn’s a very exciting talent,” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said at the media interaction earlier this week.
Team India may give an opportunity to young tearaway Umran Malik to rattle the Kiwis in windy Wellington while young guns Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant will be expected to open the batting in absence of regular openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.
Match Abandoned!
It is official! The first T20I between India and New Zealand has been called off without a single ball bowled. It was a pleasant weather in the morning but later it began to rain and never went away. As a result, the match has been abandoned.
The second T20 takes place at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on November 20, Sunday.
See you then. For now, it is a good bye from us, Thanks for joining in our coverage.
Waiting game continues!
The first T20I has been delayed due to rain. The weather has not been great in Wellington today but we still hope for a shortened game to start soon. As told earlier, the cut off time is 2.15 pm IST, so we still have less than hour to go before it is official called out. Hopefully, the news is good next time.
Aakash Chopra on Team selection
Former India player Aakash Chopra is shocked that BCCI selectors keep ignoring Prithvi Shaw despite his good performances. He has questioned the idea of selecting the Team India squad using some recent examples.
Cut off time for a short game!
The official broadcaster state that 2.15 pm IST is the cut off time for even a short match. But the bad news is that the rain continues to come down hard in Wellington right now.
It is still raining in Wellington!
The official broadcasters showing the rain again and Simon Doull, the local weatherman, says that it is going to continue raining, which is bad news. We can see rain coming down in the back ground as commentators discuss the weather.
Indian players enjoying footvolley!
What to do during the rain breaks? Maybe play a bit of FootVolley. It is a local sport in New Zealand and Indin players have taken a liking to it.
Head to head record!
In 21 T20Is played between the two teams, India has won 11 while the Kiwishave won nine matches. One game ended in no result. The last time these two teams clashed was in India in November 2021, in which the Men In Blue clean sweeped 3-0.
Shubman Gill speaks
We wait for the rain to go away but meanwhile India's upcoming star Shubman Gill gives an interview to official broadcasters.
Shubman Gill: "I came here for the U19 World Cup. Made my ODI debut here in 2019. Good to comeback (to New Zealand), feels good. Definitely, I have fond memories coming back to NZ. Whenever I know I'll be going to NZ it brings a smile. I have been able to execute a few things I have been practicing (about his success in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy). I have always felt hitting sixes is not about power, it's about timing. If I am getting that right, I know I can hit sixes."
It is pouring down!
It has become to come down very hard. It has picked up in Wellington. It does not look good for cricket. But let's keep hoping that we have a short game at our hands.
Rain is back!
The rain playing Hide and Seek at the moment. It came to a halt but after ten minutes, it began to come down again. The players are busy playing some football in the shades.
Rain has stopped!
Good News from Wellington as rain has come to a halt in Wellington. The toss has been delayed. Umpires and officials will have a look at the conditions and come back with new time for toss and the start time as well.
Rainy scenes!
Umpires out for a stroll to look at playing conditions while it still continues to rain. They are checking how bad can it get here. Remember this Sky stadium is essentially a Rugby ground so how quickly are groundstaff able to prepar the match for a cricket game will be interesting to see.
It is raining in Wellington!
We can see the broadcasters with umbrella and the rain coming down in the background as they speak. The toss is set to be delayed. We don't have an official word but let's see the new time.
Team India training session!
Men In Blue have prepared well for the first T20I vs New Zealand. Watch a glimpse from their nets session ahead of the first match as shared by BCCI on their Twitter handle.
Hardik, Arshdeep gain big on latest rankings
Ahead of the IND vs NZ 1st T20I, captain Hardik pandya and bolwer Arshdeep Singh have gained big on the latest ICC Players Rankings.
Read here to know the latest ICC Batters and Bowlers Rankings
Key players to watch out for!
For India: Men In Blue will bank on likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh in the first T20I. Bhuvneshwar and Shubman Gill will be an important role equally.
For New Zealand: Blackcaps play as a unit. Watch out for Finn Allen's explosive start and alo Tim South's new ball spell and Lockie Ferguson's fiery spell.
Captains' speak!
Kane Williamson sees India as a big challenge for Kiwis even in their own backyard.
Hardik Pandya says every series for them is important and players are geared up for the 3 matches.
Watch out for Suryakumar Yadav
World No 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav's has already scored 1040 runs in 2022, which is only the second instance of a batter scoring 1000-plus runs in a calendar year. He lost some points in ICC batter ratings due to his failure in the semi-finals of the World Cup but he would like to see a jump soon with some brilliant knocks in New Zealand.
Take a look at two squads
IND and NZ T20I Squads:
India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi
Jonty Rhodes on Team India squad
In a EXCLUSIVE chat with Zee News English, former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes spoke on how Team India can invest in current crop of youngsters and build a solid T20 side.
An eye on the future!
Winds of change in Indian team. Virat, Rohit, KL Rahul - all missing in a big and important series. The results in the upcoming three-match series might not come in their favour but India's objective should be to give this group of players a long run with the squad. India on track now to build a squad for the future.
All eyes on Pant and Samson
Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, all 3 wicketkeeper and batters are expected to play the first T20I vs New Zealand at Wellington. This can be called a new dawn in India's T20 cricket as they look at play an all-out attacking game. All eyes will be on the trio as selectors bank on them to come good finally as a collective force. Let's see how they go from here.
Big match coming up!
Both the losing semi-finalists of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2022, India and New Zealand, take on each other in whats is expected to be thrilling three-match T20I series with an eye on the future. Hardik leads India while Kane Williamson continues to captain Kiwis. Let's see who topples who.
Weather report!
IND vs NZ weather: There's bad news for the cricket fans waiting to watch the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand, there are heavy chances that rain could play spoilsport.
'I think MS Dhoni was...'
Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson and other New Zealand cricketers remember the epic run out of MS Dhoni in the semi-final of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2019.
Ravi Shastri makes BIG statement
'Team India need new T20 captain in place of Rohit Sharma, if it’s Hardik Pandya WHY NOT,' says ex-coach Ravi Shastri. Rohit Sharma has been given a break from the limited-overs series against New Zealand, starting on Friday (November 18) with Hardik Pandya leading the T20I side.
VVS Laxman's advice to Pandya
Ahead of the first T20I match against New Zealand, interim head coach VVS Laxman said that the batters have been asked to play fearless cricket while keeping conditions and situations in mind.
Hardik Pandya is a Players Captain - - By VVS Laxman
For a Player that was considered full of himself and brash, @hardikpandya7 transformation is one of just wonder.
Predicted XI!
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Predicted Playing 11: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, will all play vs New Zealand? Check HERE.
Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I cricket match. The match will begin at 12:00 PM (IST) on Friday (November 18).
