Watch: Agha Salman Left Bloodied During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Clash

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja was bowling when Agha Salman tried to sweep him without wearing a helmet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 10:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Agha Salman Left Bloodied During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Clash

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: A concerning moment unfolded on the field as Agha Salman, donning a cap, attempted a paddle sweep, only for the ball to strike him on the cheek, resulting in a visible cut. The incident prompted KL Rahul to swiftly approach him, showing concern for his well-being. The team physio promptly made his way to the batsman's side, tending to the injury. While everyone hopes it's nothing serious, there's a plan in place to conduct a thorough concussion test once Salman receives the necessary medical attention. In the meantime, the cricketing world holds its collective breath, wishing for a speedy recovery for the batsman.

Earlier, star batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul recorded the highest partnership in the Asia Cup history during India's clash against arch-rival Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

The duo achieved the landmark in a Super Four clash. Rahul and Kohli slaughtered Pakistan bowlers as they stitched up an unbeaten 233-run partnership in 194 deliveries. The duo surpassed Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed and Mohammad Hafeez, who held the record with their 224-run partnership against India in 2012.

The Indian pair got off to a slow start before launching their assault. They helped India post a challenging 356/2 against Babar Azam-led Pakistan. Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's half-centuries laid the foundation for India, while the unbeaten 233-run partnership between Kohli and Rahul added the icing on the cake as the former skipper finished the innings in style with a maximum. Kohli finished his innings with an unbeaten 122, which came from 94 deliveries, while Rahul smashed a fiery 111 of 106 balls.

