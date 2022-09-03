India is all set to take on Pakistan for the second time in a week as the arch-rivals clash in Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Ravindra Jadeja, who played both the games in Asia Cup against Pakistan and Hong Kong, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. The Indian team mangement is left with the big question of who will replace the all-rounder. Axar Patel has been added to the squad. However, India head coach Rahul Dravid has hinted that veteran spinner, R Ashwin could replace Jadeja for the big game against Pakistan.

"It is great to have someone like R Ashwin in the squad, who has the ability to bowl four overs and bat down the order as well. Off-spinners could play crucial role in the T20 game as well. Teams like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have quality off-spinners. We will use ours if we need," Rahul said during the press conference ahead of the Pakistan game.

More to follow...