Virat Kohli is one of the biggest reasons behind the wave of six packs abs in the Indian cricket team. Many cricketers have said that Virat has transformed the Indian cricket team into a super fit squad. He did it by leading by example. Virat was once a chubby cricketer and he worked hard to make himself one of the fittest athletes in the world. Now that Virat is aiming to make comeback into the Indian squad ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup with a strong performance in Asia Cup 2022, he has revealed his special diet.

I really changed me as a player and I started concentrating more on fitness and diet and all that stuff & I think Virat is leading by that example and all the entire women's team is inspired by Virat Kohli

- Smriti mandhana#HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana From @imVkohli and Fans pic.twitter.com/5Xqm4ysEIX — Shashi (@ShashiRcbian) July 18, 2020

Virat spoke while in conversation with The Indian Express,“There was a time when I didn’t focus on diet and fitness but in the past few years, I have really changed the way I eat and have become more disciplined. I try to always have an absolute awareness of my food intake. The dos and don’ts for me are quite simple — no processed sugar, no gluten. I also avoid dairy as much as possible."

Virat Kohli's Diet

According to TOI's report, Kohli's everyday diet is a healthy balance of leafy veggies and greens, a side of protein, antioxidant-rich drinks and coffee and humble lentils. For breakfast, Kohli once shared that he likes having a side of eggs, black pepper and a veggie. He also liked having healthy chicken and salmon to add nutrients to his everyday diet. Virat also keeps nuts and seeds handy and prefers eating gluten-free bread and desserts. He also adds some form of protein for dinner. Quinoa, dosas, dals and spinach are some of the things he loves to gorge on! He also loves having nut butter, vegetable broths, smoothies, soya and protein shakes.

Meanwhile, Virat will be playing his 100th T20I match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Virat, who is going through a rough patch in his international cricket will look to bounce back in form and he can not get a bigger platform than an India vs Pakistan match.

Asia Cup Squad

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir