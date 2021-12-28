IND vs SA 1st Test: Injury scare for Team India as Jasprit Bumrah suffers right ankle sprain - WATCH

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday said that pacer Jasprit Bumrah suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against South Africa here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Bumrah has walked off the field and as a result, Shreyas Iyer has taken the field as a substitute.

"Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in the first innings. The medical team is monitoring him at the moment. Shreyas Iyer is on the field as his substitute," tweeted BCCI.

In the 11th over of South Africa innings, Bumrah left the field after twisting his ankle in the followthrough.

Talking about the match, South Africa were reeling at 32 for 4 after bowling out India for 327 in their first innings on the third day.

After triggering India's batting collapse, South Africa also didn't have a great start as Bumrah dismissed the Proteas captain Dean Elgar in the very first over of the hosts' innings and then, after lunch, Mohammed Shami got rid of Aiden Markram and Keegan Petersen in quick succession before Mohammed Siraj sent Rassie van der Dussen back to the pavilion.

Earlier, resuming the day at 272/3, Proteas pacers -- Lungi Ngidi (6/71), Kagiso Rabada (3/72) -- used the bounce and lateral movement to perfection and rattled the Indian batting attack, dismissing visitors under a below-par total.

The Indian team could only add 55 runs to their overnight score and lost seven wickets quickly in the morning session.

KL Rahul (123 off 260), who looked in fine touch on Day 1, was the first one to get dismissed. The opener tried to play a swivel pull off Rabada but he gloved the ball and keeper Quinton de Kock took an easy catch.

Next was Ajinkya Rahane (48 off 102), who tried to play a cut shot off Ngidi, but was only able to give a catch to the wicketkeeper. Thereafter, the likes of Rishabh Pant (8), Ravichandran Ashwin (4), Shardul Thakur (4) and Md Shami (8) got out in quick succession.

The last-wicket partnership of 19 runs between Jasprit Bumrah (14) and Md Siraj (4) gave some late flourish to Indian innings.

Earlier, the second day of the ongoing Test was washed out without a ball being bowled on Monday.