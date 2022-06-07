Ahead of India's first T20I clash against South Africa on Thursday, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri named his India's playing XI for the series opener, which is scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday (June 9). Notably, Shastri has made a couple of exclusions one of which indeed happens to be a surprising one.

Interestingly, Shastri reckons veteran Dinesh Karthik and spinner Venkatesh Iyer might miss out, while Umran Malik is in line for a debut. The cricketer-turned-commentator picked Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad to open and has Ishan Kishan at No 3.

It is worth mentioning that Karthik excelled as a finisher for RCB, scoring 330 runs in 16 games at an average of 55.00. He scored one half-century for his side in the recently-concluded IPL 2022.

“I think they will go with the guys they will want to see first – the Rahuls, the Ruturaj Gaikwads – maybe they will open. They will probably give Ishan (Kishan) a break in this game or bat him at three,” Shastri was quoted as saying on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’.

“If you bat him (Ishan) at three, then it will be Shreyas (Iyer) at No. 4, (Rishabh) Pant at No. 5, and Hardik (Pandya) at No. 6,” he stated.

In the bowling department, Shastri picked the likes of Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel. However, he thinks that there could be a toss-up between Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

However, India coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday said it remains to be seen as to how much play-time could be given to players like Malik and Arshdeep, who received their maiden national side call ups, taking 22 wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad and 10 wickets for Punjab Kings respectively in IPL 2022.

"There is a large squad of 18 players, it is not possible to give everyone time in the playing eleven. I am someone who wants to give players time and let them feel settled in their positions," Dravid said during a press conference.

Ravi Shastri’s XI: KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik, Harshal Patel.