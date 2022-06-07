हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs South Africa 2022

IND vs SA 2022: Ravi Shastri picks India's playing XI for 1st T20I; ignores Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik excelled as a finisher for RCB, scoring 330 runs in 16 games at an average of 55.00. He scored one half-century for his side in the recently-concluded IPL 2022.

IND vs SA 2022: Ravi Shastri picks India&#039;s playing XI for 1st T20I; ignores Dinesh Karthik
File image (Source: Twitter)

Ahead of India's first T20I clash against South Africa on Thursday, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri named his India's playing XI for the series opener, which is scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday (June 9). Notably, Shastri has made a couple of exclusions one of which indeed happens to be a surprising one.

Interestingly, Shastri reckons veteran Dinesh Karthik and spinner Venkatesh Iyer might miss out, while Umran Malik is in line for a debut. The cricketer-turned-commentator picked Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad to open and has Ishan Kishan at No 3.

It is worth mentioning that Karthik excelled as a finisher for RCB, scoring 330 runs in 16 games at an average of 55.00. He scored one half-century for his side in the recently-concluded IPL 2022.

“I think they will go with the guys they will want to see first – the Rahuls, the Ruturaj Gaikwads – maybe they will open. They will probably give Ishan (Kishan) a break in this game or bat him at three,” Shastri was quoted as saying on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’.

“If you bat him (Ishan) at three, then it will be Shreyas (Iyer) at No. 4, (Rishabh) Pant at No. 5, and Hardik (Pandya) at No. 6,” he stated.

In the bowling department, Shastri picked the likes of Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel. However, he thinks that there could be a toss-up between Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

However, India coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday said it remains to be seen as to how much play-time could be given to players like Malik and Arshdeep, who received their maiden national side call ups, taking 22 wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad and 10 wickets for Punjab Kings respectively in IPL 2022.

"There is a large squad of 18 players, it is not possible to give everyone time in the playing eleven. I am someone who wants to give players time and let them feel settled in their positions," Dravid said during a press conference.

Ravi Shastri’s XI: KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik, Harshal Patel.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs South Africa 2022Rahul DravidRavi ShastriDinesh Karthik
Next
Story

India vs SA 2022: Umran Malik WON'T be included in playing XI? Rahul Dravid drops BIG hint

Must Watch

PT6M41S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 07, 2022