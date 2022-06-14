Rishabh Pant's Team India have their back against the wall as they try to bounce by after losing the first two T20Is against South Africa in Delhi and Cuttack. The Indian cricket team will look to win the third T20I to keep the five-match series alive. Even though this is a second-string Indian side with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and M Shami given rests and KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav injured, it will be an embarrassment for the host to go 3-0 down in the series.

Going into the third T20I, India will look to plan against players like David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen, who troubled them in the last two games. But there is another thing of concern for the Indian team as there are chances of rain during the match at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. This is one thing Team India can not plan about.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the temperature in Vizag on Tuesday is expected to stay between 33 to 35 degrees during the day and is likely to fall down to 30 degrees during the night. There could be some clouds and there is a chance of rain during the match as well. Humidity will be as high as 78 per cent. The dew factor has not played its part in the first two games, it will be interesting to see if it comes in the 3rd T20I

Pitch Report

A low-scoring thriller is expected on this pitch. The team chasing has won both the games so far played at this ground on an international level. It will be the bowling department that will decide the course of the game while batsmen will continue to struggle as they did in the last T20I.