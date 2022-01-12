IND vs SA: Sanjay Manjrekar wants Ajinkya Rahane dropped if he fails in 3rd Test

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar questioned Indian team's management on Ajinkya Rahane's selection in the team for third Test against Proteas.

The management has shown full trust in Rahane for a long time now, feels Manjrekar. He also feels that youngsters and middle-order options Shreyas Iyer and Hanuman Vihari are getting fewer oppurtunities despite Rahane failing to perform.

Rahane has averaged only 27.75, in his last 33 innings with just one century, that 112 runs knock in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne against Australia in December 2020.

In the first Test against South Africa, Rahane scored 48 runs off 130 balls but could only get 20 runs in the second innings. Manjrekar, speaking to ESPNCricinfo, said that Vihari and Iyer should now be given a chance to prove themselves.

"The team management is backing Rahane. India have won the first Test, and Rahane scored 48 runs in the first innings as well. So he might get another shot. But they should also think about Vihari and Shreyas Iyer. The more chances Rahane gets, the fewer chances the other guys will have. So this needs to be discussed," he said.

Manjrekar also explained why he feels that Rahane should be replaced, he feels that it's been awhile and Rahane has had his chance for some time now saying, "Rahane's poor form has been going on for some time now. So there'll be pressure on Rahane to keep his place in the side".

"But in this Test match, if he again fails in this Test then I think it's time to give up on Ajinkya Rahane and not keep picking him just because he gets the odd 50 after a gap [which] makes it difficult to drop him," said Manjrekar.